Dunn Visits Galaxy Practice

RB Warrick Dunn (right) visited new Frankfurt Galaxy Head Coach Doug Graber on Monday





Tampa Bay Buccaneers star running back Warrick Dunn was full of praise for the NFL Europe League after watching the Frankfurt Galaxy in preseason training on Monday.

The explosive Dunn was at the University of Tampa's Pepin Rood Stadium to see the Galaxy in action and also to catch up with old friends Corey Gaines and Doug Graber.

Dunn, who has rushed for 2,620 yards and 6 touchdowns in four NFL seasons, said: "I went to high school with Corey Gaines in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and he's a big friend of mine. I'm just out here watching him practice."

Dunn also took the time to speak to Galaxy head coach Doug Graber. The pair know each other well due to Graber's TV work covering sports in the Tampa Bay area.

"I know Doug Graber from being around the Bucs locker room," Dunn explained. "He told me he was becoming the head coach of the Frankfurt Galaxy so I thought I would come out here to support him and wish him well."

Dunn has been a keen follower of NFL Europe for quite some time and he admitted he was impressed by the level of talent on display in the Tampa Bay area this spring.

"I've watched a lot of NFL Europe on television and had a lot of friends go over there," Dunn said. "Aaron Stecker is a running back at the Bucs and a good friend of mine – I saw the kind of success he had in NFL Europe and with the Bucs after spending time over there.

"I think it's a great league for players to sharpen their skills and get another chance."