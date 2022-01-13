Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers had minimal changes to their Thursday injury report but the changes that were made were largely positive. After being a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant as Tampa Bay went full speed. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was also upgraded, returning to practice in a limited capacity from sitting out on Wednesday.
A total of four players sat out, including quarterback Tom Brady on a rest day, along with defensive tackle Steve McLendon. Running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Cyril Grayson remain sidelined.
The Bucs weren't the only ones who saw improvement on Thursday. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and center Jason Kelce returned to practice from their rest days on Wednesday, while guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Lane Johnson were both upgraded.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Limited Participation
QB Tom Brady (rest) – Did Not Participate
CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) – Limited Participation
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation
WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Limited Participation
RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate
DT Steve McLendon (rest) – Did Not Participate
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Limited Participation
OLB Anthony Nelson (ankle) – Limited Participation
WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Limited Participation
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation
P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation
CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Limited Participation
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation
WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Limited Participation
Eagles
LB Shaun Bradley (stinger) – Limited Participation
DT Fletcher Cox (rest) – Full Participation
G Landon Dickerson (thumb) – Full Participation
T Andre Dillard (knee) – Limited Participation
G Nate Herbig (ankle) – Limited Participation
QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) – Full Participation
*T Lane Johnson (rest/knee) – Limited Participation *
C Jason Kelce (rest) – Full Participation
RB Miles Sanders (hand) – Limited Participation
DE Josh Sweat (illness) – Did Not Participate
CB Kary Vincent (foot) – Full Participation
WR Greg Ward (back) – Full Participation