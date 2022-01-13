Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers had minimal changes to their Thursday injury report but the changes that were made were largely positive. After being a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through, wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant as Tampa Bay went full speed. Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was also upgraded, returning to practice in a limited capacity from sitting out on Wednesday.

A total of four players sat out, including quarterback Tom Brady on a rest day, along with defensive tackle Steve McLendon. Running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Cyril Grayson remain sidelined.

The Bucs weren't the only ones who saw improvement on Thursday. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and center Jason Kelce returned to practice from their rest days on Wednesday, while guard Landon Dickerson and tackle Lane Johnson were both upgraded.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (knee) – Limited Participation

QB Tom Brady (rest) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) – Limited Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation

WR Cyril Grayson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Limited Participation

RB Ronald Jones (ankle) – Did Not Participate

DT Steve McLendon (rest) – Did Not Participate

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring) – Limited Participation

OLB Anthony Nelson (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Breshad Perriman (hip) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Limited Participation

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

CB Rashard Robinson (groin) – Limited Participation

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) – Full Participation

WR Justin Watson (quadriceps) – Limited Participation

Eagles

LB Shaun Bradley (stinger) – Limited Participation

DT Fletcher Cox (rest) – Full Participation

G Landon Dickerson (thumb) – Full Participation

T Andre Dillard (knee) – Limited Participation

G Nate Herbig (ankle) – Limited Participation

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) – Full Participation

*T Lane Johnson (rest/knee) – Limited Participation *

C Jason Kelce (rest) – Full Participation

RB Miles Sanders (hand) – Limited Participation

DE Josh Sweat (illness) – Did Not Participate

CB Kary Vincent (foot) – Full Participation