Falcons-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 15: Jordan Whitehead Participates Fully

After losing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to what could be a long-term injury in Thursday's victory over the Cowboys, Head Coach Bruce Arians offered some good news for the Buccaneer secondary on Wednesday. Arians said that safety Jordan Whitehead, who missed the majority of training camp with injury, was a full participant in Wednesday's full-speed practice and that all signs point to Whitehead being able to play on Sunday at home against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay's first injury report of the week confirmed Whitehead's participation, while listing three others. The only player that was limited on Wednesday was outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who is dealing with a hand injury. Both outside linebacker Shaq Barrett and wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared with injury designations but practiced fully.

In fact, Barrett was racing outside linebackers coach Larry Foote during periods where the first team offense wasn't on the field, going sideline to sideline with the coach and former player.

The Falcons reported zero players on their injury report this week.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

OLB Shaq Barrett (back) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (knee) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) – Limited Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) – Full Participation

Falcons