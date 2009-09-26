GFF to Hold School Supply Drive Sunday





Thanks to fans who attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' September 13 home game, more than 1,300 pounds of goods were collected at the military supply drive, all of which directly assisted U.S. troops overseas. Donations by Buccaneers faithful will help supply 250 different combat units in Iraq and Afghanistan and brighten the day for servicemen and women currently serving overseas.

Given the overwhelming success its first gameday drive of 2009, the Glazer Family Foundation has high hopes for this Sunday's effort, which has the potential to help thousands of schoolchildren in the Bay area.

On Sunday, September 27, as the Buccaneers play host to the New York Giants, the Glazer Family Foundation will team up with Teaching Tools for Hillsborough Schools and Oasis Network of Tampa Bay to conduct its annual school supply drive. Fans attending the Giants game can provide immeasurable help by donating items such as:

School supplies * Alarm clocks * Gently used clothing * Hygiene items * New socks and underwear * Shoes

Teaching Tools for Hillsborough Schools is a nonprofit organization that provides classroom materials free of charge to local teachers. OASIS Network of Tampa Bay is a local nonprofit that directly distributes donations of children's personal items to Hillsborough County's most needy public schools.

Volunteers will collect donated items at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at Raymond James Stadium. All fans who donate an item will have the chance to win a piece of autographed Buccaneers memorabilia. In the past six years, over $20,000 worth of school supplies have been collected at Buccaneers home games and distributed back into the Tampa Bay community. For more information on the Foundation's efforts to give back, please visit GlazerFamilyFoundation.org.