Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: Antonio Brown Only Bucs Player Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have ruled out only one player with four others that have game status designations ahead of Monday night’s game against New York.

Nov 20, 2021 at 01:58 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Despite listing 10 players on Saturday's practice report, the Buccaneers have ruled out only one. Tampa Bay will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown as he continues to rehab an injury. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who suffered a knee injury in the last play of last Sunday's game in Washington, is doubtful after not practicing all week. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches are all questionable. Gronkowski and Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that the 'arrow was pointing up' on Gronkowski playing on Monday night so hopefully Saturday was just a rest day in anticipation of an increased workload. The Bucs will see if Delaney can clear concussion protocol before Monday night and will hope that Nuñez-Roches will be ready to go after suffering an ankle injury in practice this week. With Vea doubtful, Nuñez-Roches will be needed in the interior rotation of the defensive line.

Giants Head Coach Joe Judge very much seems to subscribe to the Bill Belichick injury report philosophy, not giving much away. New York has ruled out four players, including defensive back Logan Ryan, who is out due to COVID-19 protocols. The other four players that appeared on the Giants' practice report this week are all designated as 'questionable.'

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

NT Vita Vea (knee) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

*TE Rob Gronkowski (back/rest) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE   *

CB Dee Delaney (ankle/concussion) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

*WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Full Participation *

DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Full Participation

*OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand/rest) – Did Not Participate       *

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

Giants

LB Lorenzo Carter (illness/ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DB Nate Ebner (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

DB Logan Ryan (COVID protocols) – Did Not Participate – OUT

WR Sterling Shepard (quad) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB Devontae Booker (hip) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

TE Kaden Smith (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

*bold denotes change from previous day

