Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Sept. 20: Devin White Ruled Out for Sunday's Game

As Head Coach Bruce Arians announced following practice on Friday, four Buccaneers have been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants. He mentioned there are a few more game-time decisions that they are still evaluating.
There were two changes to participation on Friday, one being that wide receiver Breshad Perriman practiced fully after being limited. Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who won NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his 3.0 sack performance against Carolina, was downgraded to a 'Did Not Participate' designation as he battles a groin injury.
The Giants will be without wide receiver Cody Latimer and could be without wide receiver Bennie Fowler, with his status officially listed as questionable after suffering a hamstring injury on Thursday. It means rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will be without a full wide receiver corps as he makes his NFL debut inside Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.
Read below for the full injury report:
Buccaneers
OLB Devante Bond (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT
CB Jamel Dean (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT
QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT
ILB Devin White (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT
DT Beau Allen (heat-related) – Full Participation
OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin) – Did Not Participate
C Ryan Jensen (shoulder) – Full Participation
OLB Carl Nassib (calf) – Full Participation
DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (finger) – Full Participation
WR Breshad Perriman (quadriceps) – Full Participation
QB Jameis Winston (foot) – Full Participation
Giants
WR Cody Latimer (concussion) – Did Not Participate - OUT
WR Bennie Fowler (hamstring) – Did Not Participate - QUESTIONABLE
TE Garrett Dickerson (quadriceps) – Full Participation
CB Grant Haley (illness) – Full Participation
WR Sterling Shepard (concussion) – Full Participation
WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) – Full Participation
G Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) – Full Participation