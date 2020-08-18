Good Greek Moving & Storage Named Official Mover of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Good Greek Moving & Storage, one of the country's most referred and fastest growing professional moving companies, is proud to announce they have signed a multi-year contract to become the Official Mover of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Starting with the 2020-2021 season, Good Greek Moving & Storage will handle all the transportation needs for the Buccaneers, making sure everything the team needs arrives safely and on time.

"I am very proud to announce that Good Greek Moving & Storage has been chosen as the Official Mover of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have assembled a winning team, both on and off the field, and we are excited to be a part of it all!" said Spero Georgedakis, aka The Good Greek, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage.

The Buccaneers join a long list of spectacular sports teams, universities and others to partner with Good Greek Moving & Storage. The moving company has been named Official Mover of the Miami HEAT, Miami Marlins, Florida Panthers, Inter Miami CF and Jacksonville Jaguars. At the collegiate level, Good Greek Moving & Storage is the Official Mover of the University of Florida Gators Football, University of Miami Hurricanes, Lynn University and Florida International University Athletics.

Good Greek Moving & Storage also serves as Official Mover for StarCom Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series stock car racing team. Good Greek sponsors the No. 00 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE that StarCom Racing currently fields for NASCAR racer Quin Houff.

Headquartered in South Florida, Good Greek Moving & Storage has expanded into Tampa, Florida and Greenville, S.C. New franchises are coming soon to Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Fort Worth, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Salt Lake City and Seattle.