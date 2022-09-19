What's Next: Undefeated Bucs Head Home to Face Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't played a game at Raymond James Stadium since August 13. They've lined up a marquee opponent for their homecoming next Sunday.

It's another edition of Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers come to Tampa for a Week Three contest on September 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. That follows four straight road games for the Buccaneers across the preseason and the start of the regular season.

The Buccaneers and Packers did not meet last season but squared off twice in 2020, Brady's first season in red and pewter. Tampa Bay scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-10 demolition at Raymond James in Week Six of the regular season, then doubled down with a 31-26 victory at Lambeau Field in the NFC Championship Game.

The Buccaneers and Packers are considered prime Super Bowl contenders once again in 2022, and Tampa Bay's attempt to repeat as NFC South champions is off to a good start with wins at Dallas and New Orleans to start the season. Green Bay lost its season opener at Minnesota, 23-7, but rebounded in Week Two with a dominant 27-10 home win over the Chicago Bears.

The Packers visit will be the start of a three-game homestand, as the Buccaneers will follow with games at Raymond James Stadium against Kansas City in Week Four and Atlanta in Week Five.

The Buccaneers have deployed one of the NFL's best defenses through the first two weeks of the season, allowing just 13 points and one touchdown through two contests. Tampa Bay's front line has already racked up 10 sacks and the swarming unit collected five takeaways in New Orleans, all in the second half.

The Packers, with a new-look receiving corps minus Davante Adams, were held in check in their Week One loss to the Vikings but found a rhythm on Sunday night, with Rodgers relying on veterans Aaron Jones, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb to keep the offensive moving. Jones was particularly impressive, finishing the night with 160 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.