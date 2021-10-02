Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Ruled Out for Patriots Game

TE Rob Gronkowski and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul will not travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Patriots, and CB Carlton Davis has been deemed 'questionable'…Also the Bucs have signed CB Pierre Desir from the practice squad and waived DL Khalil Davis

Oct 02, 2021 at 04:05 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

gronk no overlay

By the end of their practice week on Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were doubtful that tight end Rob Gronkowski would be available to play on Sunday night in Foxborough against the New England Patriots but hopeful that outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul might be able to return. On Saturday, the team officially ruled both of them out. In addition, starting cornerback Carlton Davis has had his status on the official injury report updated to "questionable."

With cornerback Jamel Dean also ruled out due to a knee injury, the Buccaneers made a move to bolster the position by signing veteran Pierre Desir off the practice squad. To make room on the 53-man roster, the team waived second-year defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

READ: How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots

Gronkowski, who suffered an injury to his ribs in Los Angeles last Sunday, did not accompany the team on its trip north Saturday. The Buccaneers then officially changed his status on the injury report from "doubtful" to "out." Gronkowski did not participate in any practices this week and will miss a game for the first time since joining the Buccaneers in 2020. He had started in all 23 games in 2020-21, including four postseason contests. Pierre-Paul also did not travel with the team; he had originally been listed as questionable on Friday after making a limited return to practice.

The Buccaneers are down to two healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster and will be looking for larger contributions from Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard. Brate has played 72 snaps through the first three weeks of the season and has five catches for 43 yards. Howard has played 31 snaps and has two catches for 32 yards. Both have occupied large roles in Tampa Bay's offense in the past; Brate has 228 career receptions for 2,481 and is tied for sixth in franchise history with 29 touchdowns scored. Howard has 107 career receptions for 1,634 yards and 14 touchdowns and has averaged a robust 15.3 yards per grab.

Gronkowski is the Buccaneers' current leader in touchdowns (four) and points scored (24) and has been on the field for 76% of the team's offensive snaps.

The timing of Gronkowski's injury is particularly disappointing because Sunday night's game was going to serve as a homecoming for both him and quarterback Tom Brady. Gronkowski played nine seasons for the Patriots (2010-18) before retiring in 2019 and them returning to the game in 2020 to join Brady in Tampa via a trade. As a Patriot, Gronkowski racked up 521 regular-season catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns and was a five-time Associated Press First-Team All-Pro. He added another 81 receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in the playoffs.

Pierre-Paul will miss a second straight game due to a shoulder injury and rookie outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will likely start in his place again. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who has started all three games so far this season, was a full participant in practice this week and was originally not given a game-status designation on Friday.

Desir, who has been on the Bucs' practice squad for almost three weeks, adds an experienced option to the cornerback group. He has played in 73 games with 44 starts during stints with the Browns, Chargers, Colts, Jets and Ravens. He most recently played 12 combined games with eight starts for the Jets and Ravens last season, recording 49 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed. He has eight picks and 42 pass break-ups in his career.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2020, Davis has been inactive for the first three games of the season and saw action in just two games as a rookie.

Related Content

news

Bucs Elevate CB Rashard Robinson, TE Codey McElroy for Patriots Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday night against the Patriots
news

Antonio Brown Activated from COVID List

The Bucs' receiving corps is closer to full strength after veteran Antonio Brown was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, making him eligible to play Sunday in New England
news

Bucs Sign Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman

The Buccaneers have signed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman, who leads the NFL in interceptions since 2011, adding experience and depth to a secondary that is currently without starter Sean Murphy-Bunting
news

Scotty Miller Moves to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be without third-year WR Scotty Miller for at least three weeks as he lands on injured reserve due to a turf toe injury sustained on Sunday against the Rams
news

Two Cornerbacks Among Four Protected Practice Squad Players

The Buccaneers will use their four practice squad protection options before the Patriots game on K Jose Borregales, cornerbacks Pierre Desir, Rashard Robinson and TE Deon Yelder
news

Kevin Minter Activated from COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter can return to action after missing a week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Bucs await news on whether WR Antonio Brown will be able to do so soon, as well
news

Bucs Elevate Rashard Robinson, Deon Yelder for Rams Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Deon Yelder from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday against the Rams
news

Antonio Brown Added to COVID List

WR Antonio Brown becomes the third Buccaneer to land on the COVID list this week and he could miss Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Rams
news

Jose Borregales Among Bucs Week Three Practice Squad Protections

The Buccaneers are using all four of their protection options on the practice squad this week, giving that distinction to K Jose Borregales, CB Pierre Desir, S Troy Warner and TE Deon Yelder
news

Bucs Restock Practice Squad with WR Hurst, CB Robinson

Tampa Bay got its practice squad back to the 16-man limit on Tuesday by signing wide receiver John Hurst and cornerback Rashard Robinson
news

Kevin Minter, Travis Jonsen Placed on COVID List

ILB Kevin Minter and practice squad WR Travis Jonsen are the first two Buccaneers to land on COVID lists since the start of the 2021 regular season…Also, CB Herb Miller was released from the practice squad
Advertising