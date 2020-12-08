Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB Herb Miller Among Bucs Practice Squad Protections

The Buccaneers will use three of their four practice squad protection options in Week 14, with CB Herb Miller getting that designation for the first time along with K Greg Joseph and G John Molchon

Dec 08, 2020 at 10:59 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

herb

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 list of protected practice squad players includes one who is getting that designation for the first time and one who has now been protected every week.

For the week leading up to Sunday's game against Minnesota, Tampa Bay will protect kicker Greg Joseph, cornerback Herb Miller and guard John Molchon. The Bucs only chose to use three of their four protection options this week.

Miller is protected for the first time while Joseph has been on the list every week. Molchon has also become a regular on the list, as he has been protected five weeks in a row since coming off injured reserve and joining the practice squad.

Each team in the NFL is allowed up to four practice squad protections per week, and they take effect at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Protected players can not be signed away by another team from then through the day of the upcoming game. Unprotected players are always free to sign with another team if the new team is adding them to the 53-man active roster.

The practice squad protection rule was put in place over the summer as the CBA was revised to give teams greater roster flexibility amid the pandemic. All practice squad players still have opportunities to get promoted by other teams between when their team's game is played and the next Tuesday deadline.

For their last game before the bye week, the Buccaneers also elevated Miller and Molchon from the practice squad to make them eligible to play against Kansas City before reverting to the practice squad the next day. Though practice squad protections and elevations are two separate procedures, the latter of which was already a new rule before the COVID-related revisions, the Week 12 elevations for Miller and Molchon might indicate why the Buccaneers were eager to protect those players in Week 14. Miller was elevated in the wake of cornerback Jamel Dean being ruled out with a concussion while Molchon was called up because both Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet were questionable heading into that game.

When Marpet and Smith were cleared to play against Kansas City, Molchon was named one of the team's seven inactives. However, Miller not only made his regular-season NFL debut but even played two snaps on defense when cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was briefly sidelined by an injury. Even with Dean returning to practice on Tuesday and potentially exiting the NFL's concussion protocol soon, Miller could still provide depth at the cornerback position..

Related Content

news

Ted Larsen Returns to Tampa, Joins Bucs Practice Squad

Former Buccaneer OL Ted Larsen is back with the team seven years after his last season in Tampa, signing with the practice squad on Tuesday
news

Bucs Promote Kenjon Barner, Waive Jaydon Mickens

RB Kenjon Barner, who has already played in three games this year after practice-squad elevations, has now been signed to the 53-man roster and could factor into the return game over the season's final month
news

Bucs Promote Jeremiah Ledbetter, Waive Jack Cichy

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter has been signed to the active roster after spending the first 12 weeks on the practice squad…Third-year LB Jack Cichy was waived to open a spot on the roster
news

Bucs Activate Mickens and Logan, Put Potoa'e on COVID List

The Buccaneers took WR Jaydon Mickens and RB T.J. Logan off their reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday but also placed rookie DL Benning Potoa'e on that same list
news

Jack Cichy Activated from Injured Reserve

LB Jack Cichy is returning to action after a six-week stay on IR…The Bucs also placed A.Q. Shipley on injured reserve, elevated two players from the practice squad and placed Vita Vea on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Use Four Practice Squad Protection Options in Week 12

Tampa Bay will protect the same four players from being signed off their practice squad in Week 12 that they did in Week 11: RB Kenjon Barner, G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

Bucs Elevate Practice Squad RB Kenjon Barner for Rams Game

RB Kenjon Barner will be eligible to play in Monday night's game against Los Angeles after being elevated from the practice squad
news

Cyril Grayson Activated from Practice Squad COVID List

WR Cyril Grayson will return to the practice squad after he was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday
news

Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad Protected List

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options this week, adding RB Kenjon Barner to last week's list of G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter
news

Ali Marpet, Jaydon Mickens Won't Make Trip to Charlotte

Starting LG Ali Marpet will miss a second straight game due to a concussion and wide receivers Jaydon Mickens and Cyril Grayson (practice squad) have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Bucs Protect Three Practice Squad Players in Week 10

The Buccaneers will protect the same three practice squad players from being signed away this week: G John Molchon, K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Advertising