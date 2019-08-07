Hot Reads, Quick Decisions Help Bucs Offense Hit Its Stride

The last play of practice on Tuesday evening in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp was snapped from the four-yard line, going in. It was the last of four such plays pitting the number-one offense against the number-one defense. Jameis Winston had thrown touchdown passes to tight end O.J. Howard on each of the first two plays, but the defense got a stop on third down.

Seeking a split, the defense blitzed on that final snap and the unblocked man proved to be outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who darted in from Winston's left, immediately blowing up the intended structure of the play. Winston reacted quickly, however, scrambling to his right and firing a dart into the hands of tight end Cam Brate, who was a few yards into the end zone.

Blitz pickups, quick decisions, check-downs and hot reads…Winston and the Buccaneers are going to need to excel at these things to get the most out of Bruce Arians' offense. In recent days, they have done noticeably well at those things.

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles has a creative blitz package and is excellent at disguising what his crew is about to do, so there are moments in every practice in which the defense successfully blows up a play before it can even get started. But, increasingly, Winston and company are reacting to the blitz in a way that's creating positive gains for the offense.

"They can always bring one more than you can block, so we're not going to block them all," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "We've got to know who's hot. We've done a really good job of sight adjustments and hots, especially in that third-down period. So, yeah, that's a nice give-and-take."

Arians credits a play during a live-tackling period of practice last week in which Winston threw a short pass to running back Ronald Jones for further opening his quarterback's eyes to the value of the check-down. Jones broke several tackles on his way to a huge gain.

"I think that's one of his biggest areas of improvement. Instead of forcing it downfield he's seeing 11-yard gains on check-downs," said Arians of Winston. "Ten or 15 of those in a game, that's a lot of yards, and with the backs we have we're going to break some tackles. It really hit him the first time we were going live and he hit RoJo and RoJo went 60 yards on a check-down. It worked, and that's a great feeling for a quarterback."