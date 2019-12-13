Hot Topics, Todd Bowles Thursday PC: Rookie Class Success, Devin White's Potential and Ndamukong Suh's Impact

2. Rookie inside linebacker Devin White has the potential to be one of the greats.

White was drafted at fifth overall not only because of his athleticism and great tape coming out of LSU but for his leadership qualities and skills. It's a role White has embraced, showing maturity beyond his years as an inside linebacker tasked with helping call the defense on the field. He's often said he doesn't see himself as a rookie and instead tries to act more like a veteran. With his prominent role, Bowles doesn't exactly see him as a rookie either, but also cautions he still has things to learn.

"You're not a rookie when you're playing the whole year, but mentally he has some things to learn," said Bowles. "But he plays fast and he gets better every day. As long as the mental aspect of the game comes for him – which is coming very fast – his ceiling, if he stays healthy, [is one where] he controls his own destiny. He is a very good player. He has a chance to be a great player if he stays healthy and everything goes well."

3. A key addition for the defense has been defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who as a league veteran has made a huge impact on the defense as a whole.

A part of this rookie renaissance the Bucs are coming into in the latter half of the season can also be attributed to veteran guys that have helped show them the way. Captain Lavonte David is one that comes to mind. Another is defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. Though he's in his first year with the team, signed as a free agent this offseason, his impact on the young players and on the defense as a whole can't go understated as far as Bowles is concerned. Suh may not have flashy stats as he's had in years past but his ability to eat up blocks and open up opportunities for others is unmatched. He's pretty good in run defense, too, helping the Bucs' to a league low 75.5 yards allowed on the ground per game.

"He has been unbelievable since he came in here," Bowles said of Suh. "I didn't know how intelligent of a player he was, not [having been] around him, but between him and Beau [Allen] in that D-line room helping out the other D-linemen, I think it's been extraordinary from a help standpoint. Him understanding blocking schemes, taking up double teams and being able to move across the line of scrimmage has helped us a great deal. You can see a lot of guys that [have] been in the league for awhile that only do things one way. He learns, he works hard [and] he wants to be better every day. You challenge him mentally, he challenges you mentally and he makes you want to be a better coach because he wants to be a better player."