How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Stream the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 draft is finally here and what the Buccaneers will do at 32 is anyone’s guess. Here’s how to watch all of the action this weekend.

Apr 28, 2021 at 02:40 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

(Aaron Doster/NFL)

The 2021 NFL Draft is upon us and you can watch it live from Cleveland on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night with coverage continuing until Saturday evening.

Friday coverage kicks off at 7 p.m., while Saturday's broadcast is set to begin at noon ET.

Starting Thursday night, the Buccaneers will also have you covered with a kickoff show on top of non-stop content all the way through pick no. 259.

Buccaneers Draft Kickoff Show
Thursday, April 29

Streaming live starting at 7:15 p.m.
Available on Buccaneers.com, Bucs Mobile App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

The Buccaneers official live draft show will be live from Raymond James Stadium as host Casey Phillips is joined by Senior Writer Scott Smith for analysis, along with some others dropping in. Special guests include current Buccaneers player and national media analysis as the Bucs await their 32nd pick.

How to Listen

Buccaneers Radio will be with you the whole way, beginning at 7 p.m. and taking you all the way through the first round. You can listen in with hosts T.J. Rives and Pat Donovan on 95.3 WDAE (FM).

Draft Central

For all the draft content you could possibly want, Buccaneers.com/draft is your official home. This is where you'll find articles, photos and videos from the weekend, including all live and on-demand video & audio.

You can also listen and interact through the Buccaneers Official Mobile App. Download the Bucs Mobile App to your phone prior to the draft and don't forget to participate in our Bucs Bingo to win great prizes. Make sure to turn on push notifications so you can stay up to date on the latest news and alerts.

Bucs Bingo

Fans will also be able to get involved with Bucs Bingo, presented by Coca-Cola, through the app. Get BINGO and win a ton of great Bucs prizes. Official rules and how to play are all in the official app.

Bucs on Social

@Buccaneers will feature live and exclusive content throughout the draft. Follow along at the handles below:

Mobile App

Download the Buccaneers Official App here.

