How to Watch Browns vs. Buccaneers

Known league-wide as the 'dress rehearsal' game, the third game of the preseason will see starters take the most snaps and play the most minutes of any preseason game. The Bucs will be taking on the highly anticipated Cleveland Browns at home on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium.

The Browns made some major offseason moves this year and come to Tampa Bay with a plethora of offensive weapons for young quarterback Baker Mayfield to call upon. This will be the biggest test for the Bucs so far in 2019 and should give some clues as to how the team has picked up its new system under first-year head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians detailed his expectations, and who you can expect to see, during the game earlier in the week:

"Other than the guys who have been out, everybody else will be a game-time decision. Lavonte [David], Vita [Vea] – those guys who have been out – will not play in this ball game," Arians said. "Mike Evans will not play in this ball game. The rest of them will be game-time decisions. Like I said yesterday, how much they play will be determined on how we're playing, and we'll make those decisions as the game goes on. Like I said earlier, it's a really good challenge for us. It's a heck of a good football team coming in and it will be a nice measuring stick."

This year also includes a live-stream option for all four games for the very first time. The stream is available through the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com/live. It is subject to market restrictions and available in the same markets with television coverage. Out-of-market fans can watch on NFL Game Pass.

See below for how to watch and listen to the game in your area on our regional affiliates.

How to Watch:

Chris Myers, Ronde Barber, Dan Lucas

WFLA - Tampa

WESH – Orlando

WFTX – Ft. Myers

WOGX – Gainesville

WFNA – Pensacola, Mobile, AL

WZDX – Huntsville, AL

WTLH – Tallahassee

WMBB – Panama City

WPBF – West Palm Beach

How to Listen:

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (98.7 - Tampa)

The Boot (103.9 FM – Brooksville)

ESPN SW Florida (99.3 FM – Ft. Myers/Naples/Punta Gorda)

Citrus (95.3 FM - Homosassa)

WLKF (96.7 FM and 1430 AM – Lakeland)

WYGM (740 AM/ 96.9 FM – Orlando and Melbourne)

WSTU (1450 AM - Port St. Lucie)

ESPN Tallahassee (97.9 FM – Tallahassee)

En Español

WTMP-FM 96.1 and WMGG-AM 1470 (Tampa)

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here