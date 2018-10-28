Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Bengals: Time, TV, Live Stream, Radio

Not making the trip to Cincinnati? Check out how to watch your Buccaneers take on the Cincinnati Bengals no matter where you are.

Oct 28, 2018 at 11:27 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Bucs will be taking on their second Ohio team in as many weeks on Sunday. They travel to the jungle, otherwise known as Cincinnati, to take on the 4-3 Bengals as they themselves try to improve to 4-3.

Cincinnati ranks 25th in total offense and 31st in total defense, giving the Bucs' number one offense an opportunity to put some points on the board. The difference maker in this game should again be turnovers, where the Bengals have a significant edge. The Bucs have a -9 turnover margin, whereas Cincinnati is even at 0.

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)

When: Sun., Oct. 28, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How to Watch:

TV: FOX

Announcers: Play-by-play – Chris Myers, color analyst – Daryl Johnston, sideline reporter – Laura Okmin

National/International Streaming: Stream the game on the Fox Sports Go app.

For a full list of every NFL broadcast this weekend, and which games will be available in certain areas, click here.

How to Listen:

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (97.9 - Tampa)

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

On TuneIn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

