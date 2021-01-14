How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

1. Buccaneers WR ﻿Mike Evans﻿ vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

Earlier in the week, Arians said that the game on Sunday could come down to "one-on-one battles of guys who know each other. Who's going to make those game-changing plays in this game?" There is no better illustration for Arians' point than Evans vs. Lattimore, a heated battle that has been waging since the Saints cornerback hit the ground running as a standout rookie in 2017. The Saints aren't shy about letting Lattimore shadow Evans, and that has led to a back-and-forth battle with wins on both sides. For instance, Evans had 233 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches in his two games against the Saints in 2017, but his only catch in the 2020 season opener at New Orleans was a two-yard touchdown grab. As a more recent example of what Lattimore can do if he's assigned to one specific receiver, the Saints put him on Minnesota's Justin Jefferson on 35 of the rookie's 41 routes in Week 16 and Jefferson finished with just three receptions for 44 yards on seven targets. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Lattimore covered Evans on 48 of his 65 routes run while Lattimore was in the game (he left the second one early due to injury) during the first two Bucs-Saints games this season. If Lattimore takes on that challenge again Sunday he'll be facing a Mike Evans who is playing some of the best football of his career right now and is likely doubly inspired by his first taste of the playoffs after seven seasons. In the last 13 quarters that Evans has been on the field he's caught 25 passes for 456 yards (18.2 avg.) and two touchdowns. That's not 16 quarters because he sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of the Week 17 game against Atlanta that initially looked like it would put his playoff debut in serious jeopardy. Evans barely practiced last week but still managed to play 62 of 74 snaps and lead all players with 119 receiving yards on six catches.

2. Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Buccaneers ILB ﻿Devin White﻿

Kamara's 2020 stats are mind-boggling. The fourth-year back led the Saints with a career-high 932 rushing yards, averaging 5.0 yards per tote, and also paced the team with 83 catches for 756 yards. He also scored an incredible 21 touchdowns and was the only non-kicker to finish in the top 10 in the NFL's points-scored rankings. What Drew Brees and the Saints offense does so well is get the ball into Kamara's hands with a chance for him to use his incredible elusiveness to pile on yards after the catch. Kamara had 756 receiving yards during the regular season and, remarkably, almost all of them – 731, to be exact – came after the catch. That seemingly impossible combination of numbers takes into account that some screen passes have negative yards at the catch but still shows how dangerous the short passing game through Kamara is for the Saints. The Buccaneers have actually fared pretty well against the Saints' top offensive weapon this season, holding him to 67 yards from scrimmage in Week One and 49 in Week Nine, but Kamara did find the end zone three times in those contests. Tampa Bay's defense is fortunate to be getting back one of the players most likely to have a shot at containing Kamara, as White was activated from the COVID list on Monday after missing the previous two contests. White has the kind of speed and sideline-to-sideline range that make him a good match for a playmaker of Kamara's level and he led the Buccaneers by a good margin with 140 tackles despite sitting out in Week 17. White also had 9.0 sacks on the season and the Buccaneers could try to use his pass-rushing talents to take Drew Brees out of his comfort zone. According to Next Gen Stats, White had the second-best pressure rate (18.6%) among all players in the NFL who came at the quarterback at least 100 times. White sometimes makes his backfield incursions when he sees the running back stay in as a pass protector, and if Kamara does that, it will be another way in which this matchup has a chance to impact the game's outcome.

3. Buccaneers G ﻿Aaron Stinnie﻿ vs. Saints DT Sheldon Rankins

Stinnie is about to step into the spotlight in a big way. The third-year pro has never started an NFL game, regular season or postseason, and has played a total of 30 offensive snaps. Twenty-five of those came late in the Bucs' 47-7 dismantling of the Detroit Lions in Week 16. According to Arians, Stinnie is ticketed for a much bigger role on Sunday night. While the Bucs got past Washington in the Wild Card round they did suffer a significant loss, with starting right guard Alex Cappa sustaining a fractured ankle. Arians said on Monday that Stinnie would step in for Cappa against the Saints. The former undrafted free agent out of James Madison came to the Buccaneers last November as a waiver claim after he was let go by the Tennessee Titans and has largely been inactive or a special teams participant since. Now he'll be tasked with helping the Bucs' offensive line continue a late-season hot streak that has very frequently given Tom Brady a clean pocket from which to put up enormous numbers. One of Stinnie's duties will be containing Rankins, who had a sack and two of the Saints' three quarterback hits on Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky in the Wild Card round. Rankins most common spot at the snap is lined up the left of the center on the Saints' defensive front, which would put him in Stinnie's space quite a bit. In addition to his pass-rushing capabilities, Rankins is a strong run defender who helped the Saints hold David Montgomery and a hot Bears rushing attack to just 48 yards on 19 carries. Overall, New Orleans was fourth against the run in 2020, both in terms of yards allowed per game (93.9) and yards allowed per carry (3.85). Rankins carries a lot of motivation into this season's playoff run. Two years ago, he suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon early in the Saints' first postseason game and was done for the season, and last year he was on injured reserve when the postseason began. This time he has a chance to be a difference-maker in the playoffs and he's off to a good start.

4. Saints WR Deonte Harris vs. Buccaneers CB ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿