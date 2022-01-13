Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Jan 13, 2022 at 02:27 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

It is time. A new season is here, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. That new season is called the postseason and it begins at home for the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's the first time since 2007 that the Buccaneers have hosted a playoff game. When they won Super Bowl LV last season, they played every single one of their games on the road – except the one that mattered of course.

But now, the Bucs will play host to a team they have some playoff history with, you might remember. Tampa Bay went to Philly earlier this season and ended up beating the Eagles 28-22 in a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup that for a majority of the game, wasn't as close as the final score would appear.

The Bucs get the 1 p.m. slot, which is FOX's main game and will therefore have Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call. Here's how to watch if you can't make it to the game.

Matchup:

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Watch on TV:

  • Sunday, January 16, 2022
  • Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
  • Television Network: FOX
  • Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play by play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (reporters)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

  • TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

  • SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

  • BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9
  • DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM
  • FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM
  • GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
  • HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM
  • LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM
  • MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM
  • ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
  • PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM
  • PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM
  • SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM
  • TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

  • Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Follow our official game blog on the Bucs' website, starting at kickoff, for notes, summaries and analysis from the Raymond James Stadium press box.

