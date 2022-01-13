How to Watch: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

It is time. A new season is here, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. That new season is called the postseason and it begins at home for the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's the first time since 2007 that the Buccaneers have hosted a playoff game. When they won Super Bowl LV last season, they played every single one of their games on the road – except the one that mattered of course.

But now, the Bucs will play host to a team they have some playoff history with, you might remember. Tampa Bay went to Philly earlier this season and ended up beating the Eagles 28-22 in a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup that for a majority of the game, wasn't as close as the final score would appear.

The Bucs get the 1 p.m. slot, which is FOX's main game and will therefore have Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call. Here's how to watch if you can't make it to the game.

Matchup:

Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, January 16, 2022

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Television Network: FOX

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play by play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (reporters)

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

