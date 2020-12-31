How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will take on their division rivals for the second time in three weeks as they close out the regular season at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Tampa Bay has already clinched a playoff berth and will now be playing for seeding. A win on Sunday likely means the number five seed, which would face the winner of the NFC East in the first round, but as quarterback Tom Brady said Thursday, beating a division opponent twice in one season is hard.

The Falcons can't affect the Bucs' playoff appearance this year, but they can help dictate who they'll face and when it comes to rivalry games, anything goes. Head Coach Bruce Arians said getting to 11-5 on the season for any team is 'rare' and they'll be acting as though everything is on the line in Week 17. The Bucs will likely want to begin 2021 on a high note and enter into the postseason riding a four-game winning streak as opposed to dropping their last game of the season.

Read on for how to watch the NFC South matchup, along with some key facts about the game.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (4-11)

All-time record: Falcons lead the all-time series 28-26

Home record: 14-13

Key Matchups (via Scott Smith)

1. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady vs. Falcons LB Deion Jones

We don't often include quarterbacks in the Key Matchups because it obviously takes a whole defense to defend a passer and he doesn't spend the whole afternoon battling the same guy, like an offensive tackle and an edge rusher might do. But in this case, if the Falcons are going to succeed in slowing down the red-hot Brady – 668 passing yards and six touchdowns in his last four quarters of play – they are almost certainly going to need Jones to be in the middle of that effort. Jones is a critical part of everything Atlanta will be trying to do on defense. He is second on the team with 94 tackles but has the most stops against the run. Jones, who had a sack of Brady in the Week 15 meeting, leads the Falcons in that category, too, with 4.5 sacks and he's tied for the team lead with nine QB hits. Jones will also be a player for Brady to watch in the passing game, too, as he is an excellent coverage linebacker with great speed. Jones has two interceptions this season and is tied for the team lead with six passes defensed. Of course, if you look at this from the other direction, Sunday's game should be a challenging one for Jones trying to defend against The G.O.A.T., who has now made the playoffs in every season in which he's played more than one game since 2003. Brady ranks fourth in the NFL with 36 touchdown passes, fifth with 4,234 passing yards and 10th with a passer rating of 101.0. What those numbers don't quite demonstrate is how Brady has taken his 2020 game to another level over the last six games as the Bucs have clawed towards the postseason. In those six contests, Brady has completed 66.8% of his passes, thrown 16 touchdowns against four interceptions and averaged 306.0 passing yards per game.

2. Falcons T Jake Matthews vs. Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett

As Bruce Arians noted above, the Buccaneers managed to pressure Matt Ryan in the second half of their comeback win two weeks ago, which made a big difference in Tampa Bay's comeback win. However, all three sacks came from inside linebacker Devin White shooting up through the middle of the line. The Buccaneers had some other pressures but only one other quarterback hit, that one by Barrett. Arians is hoping the pass rush gets to Ryan earlier in the rematch and it could come from Barrett on the quarterback's blind side. Barrett needs two more sacks to get to double digits for the second time in two years with the Bucs, and while he won't match last year's league-leading total of 19.5 he has still been extremely effective this year. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Barrett went into last weekend's game with 57 quarterback pressures, the third-most among all NFL players this season. Barrett's pressure rate this season (13.8% of pass-rushes) is actually a bit higher than last year (13.4%). The Falcons have not provided Ryan with stellar protection throughout the season, as they rank 21st in sacks allowed per pass play (6.85%) and have allowed 40 sacks, tied for the eighth-most overall. However, Matthews has shut-down blocking ability on the edge and came into the 2020 season regarded as one of the best tackles in the league after his stellar 2019 campaign. The Falcons have invested a lot of high picks and free agency capital into their front line in recent years, and while the results have been mixed, using the sixth-overall pick on Matthews in 2014 has mostly paid off well. Atlanta has recently had some injuries and absences along its O-Line – center Alex Mack (concussion) and left guard James Carpenter (groin) are both limited to start this week – but Matthews has been very durable since he arrived in Atlanta. In fact, since missing his second game as a rookie Matthews has started 109 consecutive games for the Falcons.

3. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

Yes, we highlighted Evans as a key matchup just last week and we usually like to spread the spotlight around from game to game. But Evans' prolific run to the end of the season is an even bigger story after his huge day in Detroit – indeed that showcased matchup with CB Amani Oruwariye proved critical – and how the rookie Terrell handles his rematch with the Bucs' star receiver could be critical to Sunday's outcome. Bruce Arians didn't hesitate to dial up a few extra throws in Evans' direction in Week 16 to help him chase his record seventh straight 1,000-yard season, and now that Evans only needs 40 more to hit that mark he's sure to be a frequent target again on Saturday. Of course, the Falcons know this and will surely focus on taking Evans out of the game as much as possible. Terrell wasn't able to do that in Week 15, as Evans caught six passes for 110 yards on just seven targets. Evans also managed to draw Terrell into both a pass-interference and a facemask penalty on the same play during a critical third-quarter stretch, resulting in another 28 yards that doesn't show up in Evans' line. The Bucs scored on a one-yard Leonard Fournette run three plays later to make it a three-point game. The Falcons drafted Terrell with the 16th-overall pick this past spring and were so impressed with his performance in training camp that they instantly installed him as the starting corner on the more difficult left side. Though he's had a few ups and downs that are essentially unavoidable for a rookie cornerback in the NFL, Terrell has played quite well overall. He wasn't able to help the Falcons slow Evans down two weeks ago but will get another chance on Sunday.

4. Falcons RB Ito Smith vs. Buccaneers ILB Devin White

The Falcons have taken to using a backfield committee with Smith, Todd Gurley and Brian Hill over the last five games after Gurley had clearly been the workhorse for the first nine contests. Smith has received the most carries in each of the last four carries and has played the most snaps among those three in three of those four games. As always, the Buccaneers' defense will look to shut down the opponent's running game immediately in order to make the offense one-dimensional, and in this case that would likely involve White leading the charge to contain Smith. The 5-9, 195-pound third-year back isn't as big or as physical as Gurley but he is averaging 4.3 yards per carry and has shown some ability as a pass-catcher. Where the matchup between White and Smith could be particularly interesting is when Ryan drops back to pass and the Falcons keep a back in to help with the protection scheme. When that happens and the Bucs are in man-to-man coverage, that sometimes allows White to make a delayed blitz into the backfield. That's how he got two of his sacks against Atlanta in Week 15. When White sees an open lane to the quarterback he is very difficult to stop. The 2019 first-round pick out of LSU has great speed and acceleration and he closes the gap on the quarterback with incredible quickness. If Smith is called upon to keep White off Ryan, he's going to have to recognize White's rush quickly, get in his way and handle the much bigger linebacker with a full head of steam. White only needs one more sack to reach double digits on the season, which would be a stunning accomplishment for an off-the-ball linebacker.

Uniform Combination: