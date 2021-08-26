How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Texans

The Buccaneers will make their first road trip of the year for their third and final preseason game when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans this Saturday.

The preseason finale will see Tampa Bay's starters play the first half, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. Unless they don't play up to his standards, that is.

"I hope to see what I want to see in this first half or else we'll still be playing in the third quarter," said Arians, half-jokingly. "We have to play, and I have to see us play. They have to see themselves play."

The starters sat out the team's second preseason game against the Titans following joint very physical joint practices between the two teams. Quarterback Tom Brady and the first team got about six snaps in the Bucs' preseason opener against the Bengals so Saturday night will mark the most work the starters will see before the regular season.

The Buccaneers are opening the entire NFL season on Thursday, September 9 against the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) vs. Houston Texans (2-0)

Watch on TV:

Saturday, August 28, 2021

· Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

· Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

· Television Network: WFLA – Tampa

· Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play by play), Rondé Barber (color), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Social Media Accounts: