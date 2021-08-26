Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Texans

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans, Saturday, August 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Aug 26, 2021 at 04:25 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

HowToWatchHOU

The Buccaneers will make their first road trip of the year for their third and final preseason game when they travel to Houston to take on the Texans this Saturday.

The preseason finale will see Tampa Bay's starters play the first half, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians. Unless they don't play up to his standards, that is.

"I hope to see what I want to see in this first half or else we'll still be playing in the third quarter," said Arians, half-jokingly. "We have to play, and I have to see us play. They have to see themselves play."

The starters sat out the team's second preseason game against the Titans following joint very physical joint practices between the two teams. Quarterback Tom Brady and the first team got about six snaps in the Bucs' preseason opener against the Bengals so Saturday night will mark the most work the starters will see before the regular season.

The Buccaneers are opening the entire NFL season on Thursday, September 9 against the Dallas Cowboys at home.

Matchup:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2) vs. Houston Texans (2-0)

Watch on TV:

Saturday, August 28, 2021

·     Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET

·     Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

·     Television Network: WFLA – Tampa

·     Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play by play), Rondé Barber (color), Dan Lucas (reporter)

Regional:

WESH – Orlando

WPBF – West Palm Beach

WINK – Fort Myers

WKRG – Mobile

WTLH – Tallahassee

WMBB – Panama City 

WOGX – Gainesville

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

·     Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

·     Bucs Official App

·     Buccaneers.com

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO  93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF  850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

·     Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

·     On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Titans vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
news

How to Watch: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl

How to watch, listen and livestream Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers

How to watch, listen and livestream the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 24 at 3:05 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 17 at 6:40 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Washington

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team on Saturday, January 9 at 8:15 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 3 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Lions

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 20 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 29 at 4:25 p.m. (ET).
Advertising