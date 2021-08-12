Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

How to Watch: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Aug 12, 2021 at 05:05 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

HowToWatchCIN

The Buccaneers will open their preseason at home against the Cincinnati Bengals as their first game action in defense of their Super Bowl title, albeit before games actually count.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said this week, weather and field conditions permitting, that quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the Buccaneer starters will play in Saturday's game, though snap counts have yet to be determined. Either way, it will give an opportunity for younger players and rookies to get their first taste of game speed. Eyes will likely be on rookie quarterback Kyle Trask, who should get some significant reps in the preseason in general. The Florida product was a second-round pick for the Bucs who can now add quarterback to the position group in which they are flush with depth.

Rookie first-round pick Joe Tryon has also garnered a lot of buzz with his practice heroics – at least as much as he was allowed against his own teammates. This will give Tryon his first chance to go full speed against a perhaps less predictable opponent.

Matchup:

Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

Watch on TV:

Saturday, August 14, 2021

·     Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

·     Location: Raymond James Stadium

·     Television Network: WFLA – Tampa

·     Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play by play), Rondé Barber (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

Regional:

WESH – Orlando

WPBF – West Palm Beach

WINK – Fort Meyers

WKRG – Mobile

WTLH – Tallahassee

WMBB – Panama City 

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

·     Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

·     Bucs Official App

·     Buccaneers.com

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO  93.1 FM

FT MEYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF  850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

·     Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

·     On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl

How to watch, listen and livestream Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Packers

How to watch, listen and livestream the NFC Championship between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 24 at 3:05 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints on Sunday, January 17 at 6:40 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Washington

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Football Team on Saturday, January 9 at 8:15 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 3 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Lions

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions on Saturday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 20 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Vikings vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Minnesota Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 29 at 4:25 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Rams vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, November 23 at 8:15 p.m. (ET).
news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
Advertising