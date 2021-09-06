How to Watch: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

It's finally here. The 2021 season is upon us and your Buccaneers are kicking the whole thing off as they host the Dallas Cowboys at home on Thursday night. It's Tampa Bay's first chance at their Super Bowl LV title defense as they field the same championship team after bringing all 22 2020 starters back.

The game will be broadcast nationally with NBC's Sunday Night Football crew. There will also be a day-long celebration around Tampa in honor of NFL Kickoff. Coverage of the festivities will be carried on NFL Network as well as NBC prior to the game.

If you're coming to the game, be sure to get there early. There will be on-field presentations starting promptly at 8 p.m., including the raising of the Super Bowl LV Champion banner, so you'll want to be in your seats.

If you can't make it to Raymond James Stadium, here's how to immerse yourself in all the fun.

Matchup:

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

Watch on TV:

Thursday, September 9, 2021

· Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

· Location: Raymond James Stadium

· Television Network: NBC

· Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play by play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Michele Tafoya (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

· Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

· Bucs Official App

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

· Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

· On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

