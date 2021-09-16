Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Sep 16, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Carmen Vitali

For their second home game in a row, the Buccaneers will get a familiar opponent in the Atlanta Falcons. The fellow NFC Southers dropped their first contest of the season to the Philadelphia Eagles at home. It's their first year under new head coach, Arthur Smith, who was most recently the offensive coordinator in Tennessee. Quarterback Matt Ryan remains at the helm but with the departure of Julio Jones, his weapons have changed a bit.

The team drafted tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and though he's a rookie, he was identified by multiple Bucs players and coaches as a challenge for this Bucs' defense. Pitts had just four receptions for 31 yards in Week One but that likely won't be the trend moving forward from the first-rounder.

"Yeah, I've seen him, and I've been hearing a lot about him since he was coming out for the draft," said Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. "He's just an athletic freak – he for sure is. I've seen some highlights of him and he can play. It's just unbelievable – his build, his speed, his size, his route running – the capabilities that he has are just second to none. It's going to be a fun ride to watch him play ball throughout the years."

Atlanta's defense looks to have some holes, earning a No. 31 ranking in rushing defense after the Eagles ran for 173 yards last week against the Falcons defense. Gronkowski even advocated on Wednesday for the Bucs to get the ground game going a little bit more because he likes run blocking.

Ok, Gronk.

If you're coming to the game, be sure to arrive early. There will be plenty of things going on around the stadium prior to the 4:05 p.m. kickoff. If you can't make it to Raymond James Stadium, see below for how to not miss a moment.

Matchup:

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, September 19, 2021

· Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

· Location: Raymond James Stadium

· Television Network: FOX

· Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play by play), Greg Olsen (color), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

· Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

· Bucs*Official App*

· Buccaneers.com

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO..............................WTMP 96,1 Caliente … 101.9 and 1470AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color)

*In-market fans can listen through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE ………………………….WWJB 1450 AM/103.9

DAYTONA BEACH……………………..WRKO 93.1 FM

FT. MYERS/NAPLES ……………….. WWNC 770 AM /98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA ……………… WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING……………….WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND ……………………………….WLKF 1430 AM

MELBROUNE ……………………………WICX 1060 AM

ORLANDO…………………………………WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE…………………………WPSL 1590 AM

PANAMA CITY…………………………..WGSX 104.3 FM

SEBRING……………………………………WWTK AM 730 AM

TALLAHASSEE…………………………...WVFT 93.3 FM

· Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

· On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

Social Media Accounts:

Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

