How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

For their second home game in a row, the Buccaneers will get a familiar opponent in the Atlanta Falcons. The fellow NFC Southers dropped their first contest of the season to the Philadelphia Eagles at home. It's their first year under new head coach, Arthur Smith, who was most recently the offensive coordinator in Tennessee. Quarterback Matt Ryan remains at the helm but with the departure of Julio Jones, his weapons have changed a bit.

The team drafted tight end Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, and though he's a rookie, he was identified by multiple Bucs players and coaches as a challenge for this Bucs' defense. Pitts had just four receptions for 31 yards in Week One but that likely won't be the trend moving forward from the first-rounder.

"Yeah, I've seen him, and I've been hearing a lot about him since he was coming out for the draft," said Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski. "He's just an athletic freak – he for sure is. I've seen some highlights of him and he can play. It's just unbelievable – his build, his speed, his size, his route running – the capabilities that he has are just second to none. It's going to be a fun ride to watch him play ball throughout the years."

Atlanta's defense looks to have some holes, earning a No. 31 ranking in rushing defense after the Eagles ran for 173 yards last week against the Falcons defense. Gronkowski even advocated on Wednesday for the Bucs to get the ground game going a little bit more because he likes run blocking.

Ok, Gronk.

If you're coming to the game, be sure to arrive early. There will be plenty of things going on around the stadium prior to the 4:05 p.m. kickoff. If you can't make it to Raymond James Stadium, see below for how to not miss a moment.

Matchup:

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Watch on TV:

Sunday, September 19, 2021

· Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

· Location: Raymond James Stadium

· Television Network: FOX

· Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play by play), Greg Olsen (color), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA…………...WXTB 97.9 FM ..Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

