How to Watch, Live Stream: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning in 'The Match'

We've all been starving for live sports and competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while this competition may be a bit of a departure from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's day job – it's still a live tournament where we don't know the results. It's Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" and it's going down Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m.

He and golf great Phil Mickelson will pair off and face fellow golf great Tiger Woods paired up with two-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Peyton Manning to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Turner sports, who will be broadcasting the match from The Medalist golf club outside of Palm Beach, Florida, has already announced a $10 million donation to various relief agencies. There will also be other opportunities to raise money throughout the tournament.

It's all in the name of entertainment, which the country is so desperately looking for at this time. Here's how to watch the first major live competition in months.

How to Watch:

Date: Sunday, May 24 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET

Course:Medalist Golf Club -- Hobe Sound, Florida

Format: Match play -- Best ball on front nine, alternate shot on back nine

*Broadcast team: Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman, Justin Thomas, Amanda Balionis

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Pre-match live stream: Bleacher Report

How You Can Get Involved: