Sunday, May 24, 2020 12:12 AM

How to Watch, Live Stream: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning in 'The Match'

We finally are getting some live sports (and for a good cause) as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson square off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods for another round of ‘The Match’ for coronavirus relief on Sunday, May 24.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_430744174525
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. Denver won 30-24 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

We've all been starving for live sports and competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while this competition may be a bit of a departure from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady's day job – it's still a live tournament where we don't know the results. It's Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" and it's going down Sunday, May 24 at 3 p.m.

He and golf great Phil Mickelson will pair off and face fellow golf great Tiger Woods paired up with two-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Peyton Manning to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Turner sports, who will be broadcasting the match from The Medalist golf club outside of Palm Beach, Florida, has already announced a $10 million donation to various relief agencies. There will also be other opportunities to raise money throughout the tournament.

It's all in the name of entertainment, which the country is so desperately looking for at this time. Here's how to watch the first major live competition in months.

How to Watch:

Date: Sunday, May 24 | Start time: 3 p.m. ET
Course:Medalist Golf Club -- Hobe Sound, Florida
Format: Match play -- Best ball on front nine, alternate shot on back nine
*Broadcast team: Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Trevor Immelman, Justin Thomas, Amanda Balionis

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV, HLN
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Pre-match live stream: Bleacher Report

How You Can Get Involved:

Play along with Bucs Bingo! Be on the lookout to check off various tiles on your Bucs' bingo board – only on the official app.

Related Content

NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
news

Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Many speculated the reason tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers was because of his buddy, Tom. Gronk went on the Ellen Show to say that the main reason was actually his mom, who lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs
news

Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

The Bucs' offense may be monopolizing the headlines, but the second-year linebacker wants to make sure everyone knows the defense isn't relying on them to propel the Bucs to success in 2020. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

ESPN: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Give Bucs Best Offseason in the League 

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked all 32 teams by their offseason and the Bucs top the list as the team that did the most to improve their roster, adding players like Brady and Gronkowski.
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Six Bucs Players Make Top 100 List

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco released his Top 100 players for 2020 and six Buccaneers make the cut with two more as honorable mentions.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 pressures Drew Brees during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

The Buccaneers defense will take on seven of the top 10 passing offenses from 2019 this coming season.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Shares Story Behind New Number 23 …and It's Not What You Think

The Bucs' second-year corner switched his number this offseason from 26 to 23 and the reasoning is all about family.
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning smiles before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At right, in a Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before a scheduled NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Denver and New England play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/File)
news

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to Tee Off for Coronavirus Relief

The four players will split into pairs for "The Match: Champions for Charity" tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts on May 24 in South Florida.
"Everything" by Mike Evans
news

"Everything" by Mike Evans

A letter to moms from Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans in his own words.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 21, 2019 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 23-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Thoughts from Bruce Arians and the Bucs Coaching Staff on the 2020 NFL Schedule

See what the Bucs coaches think about Tampa Bay's 2020 slate.
TAMPA, FL. - SEPTEMBER 08, 2019 - East stands and South endzone during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Buccaneers Future Opponents Through 2022

While the 2020 schedule is just about out, see who Tampa Bay will play through the 2022 season according to the current league format.
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 17, 2019 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 34-17. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Defenses Bucs Will Face in 2020

See the stats on the best defenses the Bucs will face this coming season.

Advertising