How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens in the EA Madden x The Checkdown Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the '20 Super Bowl! Er... they made the Madden 20 Super Bowl, that is. After a full simulated season on EA's popular game Madden, the Buccaneers went 12-4 in 2020 to top the NFC, cruised through the playoffs and are now in the big game. They'll take on the Baltimore Ravens and their AFC-leading 14-2 record, complete with live commentary by Hall of Famer Steve Young and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m. ET on The Checkdown and NFL social channels.