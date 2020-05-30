How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens in the EA Madden x The Checkdown Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the '20 Super Bowl! Er... they made the Madden 20 Super Bowl, that is. After a full simulated season on EA's popular game Madden, the Buccaneers went 12-4 in 2020 to top the NFC, cruised through the playoffs and are now in the big game. They'll take on the Baltimore Ravens and their AFC-leading 14-2 record, complete with live commentary by Hall of Famer Steve Young and hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m. ET on The Checkdown and NFL social channels.
And though each week has been simulated up until this point, the Super Bowl itself will be done a little differently.
He's right. As a result, the game will be played live by players from each respective team. Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin will take on Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who fancies himself a bit of a gamer.
It's all taking place virtually where you can get live look-ins at the two players as they battle it out. The game will be available to stream on The Checkdown's Twitter and Facebook, as well as the NFL's YouTube channel and website starting at 7 p.m. ET.