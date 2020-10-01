How to Watch: Chargers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will be playing their second game of the season inside Raymond James Stadium and their first with some of the home crowd in attendance. They'll face off against their second-consecutive AFC West opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers, who come into town toting a rookie quarterback and great offensive skill players in both wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Ekeler.

Like the Broncos last week, the Chargers have also been bitten a little bit by the injury bug. They lost promising young defensive back Derwin James before the season, starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor a couple weeks ago and now defensive end Joey Bosa is dealing with an ankle issue.

But the Bucs are going into Week Four a little banged up themselves. They're going to be without wide receiver Chris Godwin who exited Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Scotty Miller and running back Leonard Fournette have been limited in practice as well.

The Chargers' offense however, will be facing a relatively healthy Buccaneer defense that just saw inside linebacker Lavonte David win NFC Defensive Player of the Month and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. win NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month, which will be a challenge for Herbert entering just his third NFL game.

Matchup:

Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

All-time record: Los Angeles leads the all-time series 8-3

Home record: 1-5

Key Matchups (via Scott Smith):

1. Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis

As noted, we'll have to wait until Sunday to see if Todd Bowles wants to give Allen the Davis shadow treatment, but either way these two will end up matched against each other plenty of times. Like the Saints' Thomas, Allen doesn't have an elite yards-per-catch figure but his volume is so high that he remains very productive. His league-high 37 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 265 yards and one of the Chargers' two touchdown catches. Allen (6-2, 211) is a bigger receiver like Thomas but that doesn't pose a huge problem for the 6-1, 206-pound Davis, whose size and length make him a good matchup for such wideouts. The Chargers throw a lot of passes to running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Hunter Henry (16 catches each) but would not have a particularly worrisome second receiver option if Mike Williams is out. Davis could make things very tough on Justin Herbert or Tyrod Taylor if he took away their favorite target.

2. Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski vs. Chargers LB Kenneth Murray

Murray, the 23rd-overall pick in this year's draft, has stepped right into a big role in the L.A. defense and he leads the team with 23 tackles so far. Murray was not heavily used in coverage at Oklahoma, which led to questions about that skill on his scouting report, but most believed he had the skills to excel in that area when given the chance. He does already have a pass defensed this season. Last week in Denver, Gronkowski won a handful of route matchups with Broncos linebackers Anthony Johnson and Josey Jewell to get open for six catches and 48 yards on seven targets. Concerns about Gronkowski's movement after he returned from a one-year retirement didn't seem warranted after he showed quick cuts and enough speed to beat those linebackers in Denver. If Godwin is out and Evans is drawing extra attention, the Buccaneers may need more of the same from their "blocking tight end" against the Chargers. As the weakside linebacker, Murray is sure to be involved in the efforts to limit the Bucs' big pass-catcher. In addition to his pass break-up, Murray has nine tackles on pass plays this season. Will he begin to prove that he is a good NFL coverage linebacker on Sunday?

3. Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Buccaneers ILB Devin White

When the Buccaneers were preparing to play the Panthers in Week Two, White said that it would be his responsibility to keep Christian McCaffrey in check when McCaffrey left the backfield and lined up along the line of scrimmage to run a route. White said he relished the challenge. McCaffrey had four catches for 29 yards in that game. The week before, the Saints' Alvin Kamara had five catches for 41 yards against White and the Bucs' defense but 38 of those came on a trick-play double-pass involving Taysom Hill. McCaffrey and Hill may be the two best pass-catching running backs in the NFL, but Ekeler is not far behind. In fact, Ekeler currently ranks second only to Kamara in receiving yards among NFL backs, and last year he nearly recorded a 1,000-yard receiving season. Ekeler lines up mostly in the backfield with the occasional snap in the slot or out wide, so White and Lavonte David will have to be aware when the Chargers' back leaks out to an open space to catch a pass. White and Ekeler might also be matched up when Ekeler stays in to block and White comes at the quarterback, as he has to good effect several times this season.

4. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Chargers DE Joey Bosa

The Chargers' best pass-rusher sometimes lines up over the left tackle, but he most often comes from the other side of the Los Angeles front, which means he will often be the responsibility of the Buccaneers' rookie tackle. The 13th-overall pick in this year's draft, Wirfs has stepped immediately into the starting lineup and has not given announcers much occasion to say his name yet. That's a good thing for a rookie offensive tackle, but Wirfs will be in the spotlight this week as he tries to keep Bosa away from Tom Brady. None of L.A.'s opponents has shut the fifth-year edge rusher down yet; he has one sack in all three games so far. Bosa will test Wirfs' feet with his quick pass rushes, and he's good at twisting and bending to avoid giving the blocker much to block when he's turning the corner towards the quarterback. Bosa is also quite good against the run and Wirfs will need to keep him engaged with his blocks. Bosa is adept at standing up an opposing lineman and then shedding the block as he sees the running back approaching a lane on either side of that blocker.

The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. The broadcast can be found on FOX, locally. It will also be available on a live stream that can be accessed through the Buccaneers Official App and Yahoo Sports. See below for details.

Uniform Combo: White jerseys, white pants, white socks

Watch on TV:

Sunday, October 4, 2020

· Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

· Location: Raymond James Stadium

· Television Network: CBS

· Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play by play), Charles Davis (color), Evan Washburn (reporter)

Watch on Mobile

The stream is available through Yahoo Sports, the Buccaneers Official App and online at Buccaneers.com.

· Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

· Bucs Official App

*Please check local listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

Listen Live:

