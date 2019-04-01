Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Isaiah Johnson, Mike Liedtke Sign Tender Offers

The Bucs' two exclusive rights free agents, S Isaiah Johnson and OL Mike Liedtke, signed their tender offers on Monday as the team's offseason program began

Apr 01, 2019 at 06:25 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

181125_MM_49ers_Bucs_2830

Isaiah Johnson and Mike Liedtke reported with the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the start of the team's offseason training program on Monday, but they had a little paperwork to complete before they could hit the field.

Johnson, a safety, and Liedtke, an offensive lineman, began the new league year as exclusive rights free agents after the Buccaneers extended to each of them a tender offer before the start of free agency. An exclusive rights free agent is a player with two or fewer years of accrued free agency credit and an expired contract; once they receive a tender offer, they may only negotiate with their original club.

As such, there was little doubt that Johnson and Liedtke would sign their offers, thus converting them into one-year contracts for the 2019 season. The two young players had to complete this business before they could take the field at the AdventHealth Training Center on Monday.

Both Johnson and Liedtke took a significant step forward in their respective NFL careers in 2018. Both came into the league as undrafted free agents – Johnson with the Buccaneers in 2016 and Liedtke with the Miami Dolphins in 2015 – but neither had seen more than brief cameos in the regular season until last year. That changed in 2018 when both players made the Buccaneers' active roster to begin the season and remained there throughout the campaign.

Johnson played in 15 games and logged his first four NFL starts. He finished the season with 45 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. He also played extensively on special teams and added two stops and a fumble recovery in the kicking game. That fumble recovery led to a game-winning field goal in overtime against Cleveland in Week Seven.

Liedtke was inactive for the first seven games of the season but played in the final nine after Evan Smith landed on injured reserve. Though the Buccaneers' starting five on the offensive line rarely needed any substitution in 2018, Liedtke gave the team versatile depth. Primarily an interior lineman when training camp started last summer, he was pressed into service at left tackle in the preseason due to injuries and fared well.

Related Content

news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

After being activated from injured reserve on Monday and waived on Tuesday, second-year G John Molchon will stick around on the Bucs' practice squad, where he spent most of last season as well
news

Bucs Promote Rashard Robinson to Active Roster

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers signed CB Rashard Robinson to their active roster, waived G John Molchon and brought WR Jaydon Mickens back to the practice squad
news

WR Cyril Grayson Added to Protection List in Week Seven

The Bucs' practice squad protection list for Week Seven includes WR Cyril Grayson for the first time, along with repeaters Jose Borregales, Troy Warner and Deon Yelder
news

John Molchon Activated in Monday Round of Roster Moves

G John Molchon has been activated from injured reserve, with the release of WR Jaydon Mickens clearing a spot on the roster…Also CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson replaces OLB Elijah Ponder on the practice squad
news

Bucs Elevate TE Deon Yelder for Eagles Game

With Rob Gronkowski once again sidelined, the Buccaneers have shored up their tight end position for Thursday's game in Philadelphia by elevating Deon Yelder from the practice squad
news

Bucs' Week Six Practice Squad Protections Same as Week Five

Tampa Bay has submitted a list of protected practice squad players identical to the week before: K Jose Borregales, TE Codey McElroy, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner
news

Cam Gill Returns from Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers have activated second-year OLB Cam Gill from injured reserve, adding depth to their edge rush rotation and another big-man option on special teams
news

Rashard Robinson, Codey McElroy Elevated Again

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Carlton Davis Heads to Injured Reserve

Carlton Davis joins fellow starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on the I.R. list due to a quad injury and he will have to miss a minimum of three games before returning
news

Bucs Include Corner, Safety Among Week Five Protections

While dealing with a rash of injuries in the secondary, the Buccaneers have used their Week Five practice squad protections on DBs Rashard Robinson and Troy Warner, as well as K Jose Borregales and TE Codey McElroy
news

Gronkowski, Pierre-Paul Ruled Out for Patriots Game

TE Rob Gronkowski and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul will not travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Patriots, and CB Carlton Davis has been deemed 'questionable'…Also the Bucs have signed CB Pierre Desir from the practice squad and waived DL Khalil Davis
news

Bucs Elevate CB Rashard Robinson, TE Codey McElroy for Patriots Game

The Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Rashard Robinson and tight end Codey McElroy from the practice squad, making them eligible to play on Sunday night against the Patriots
Advertising