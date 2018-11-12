Jacquizz Rodgers, Chris Godwin Pair Up for Rare Bucs Feat | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers absorbed their sixth defeat of the 2018 season on Sunday, and did so in very unusual fashion. The Buccaneers rolled up more than 500 yards of net offense for the third time this season – they had hit that mark just seven other times in their first 42 campaigns – but were able to turn all those yards into a mere three points in a 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins.

No NFL team had ever before topped 500 yards in a game without scoring more than three points, and the obvious culprit for the Buccaneers in doing so was red zone inefficiency. A team is credited with a red zone trip if it makes any offensive snap from the opponents' 19-yard line or closer. Tampa Bay technically had five such drives on Sunday, and another one on which Jacquizz Rodgers got to the Washington 19 on a nine-yard pass before being forced to fumble. The Bucs did not take any of those six drives into the end zone.

What follows here in Data Crunch is not meant to convince you that 500 yards as a team or any particular individual accomplishments is more important than the final outcome on the scoreboard. No one was celebrating these numbers after game. Rather, the overwhelming feeling in the Buccaneers' locker room after the game surely mirrored that of the team's fans: Frustration.

"It's frustration," confirmed wide receiver Adam Humphries, who contributed 53 yards to that total on two catches. "I mean, that's pretty much how we all feel right now. Obviously, just looking up at the stat sheet, we had 500 yards of total offense? To be able to move the ball like that and just not get points is very frustrating. It's hard to tell when you're in the game what's going on, but just to be able to move the ball like that and gain so much confidence going up and down the field and then to turn it over or miss kicks – whatever it is – is just really frustrating."

The Buccaneers are 3-6 and the loss on Sunday to Washington made their remaining path to the playoffs very narrow. Within that loss were some team and individual achievements of note. If you find that interesting, read on.

For instance, Jacquizz Rodgers did something that no Tampa Bay running back had done in 14 years as the Buccaneers continued to explore their deep array of weapons in the passing game.

In Week Eight, wide receiver Mike Evans had 179 yards as the Buccaneers rang up 470 gross passing yards in Cincinnati. In Week Nine, the Carolina Panthers worked hard to take Evans and fellow outside receivers DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin out of the game, and slot receiver Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard caught two touchdown passes each. In Week 10, Evans and Humphries were held to 51 and 53 yards, respectively and Howard had just one catch, but QB Ryan Fitzpatrick took what the Redskins' defense gave him and threw 15 passes, combined to Rodgers and Godwin. All 15 were completed for a total of 205 yards.

Rodgers accounted for 102 of those yards on eight catches, nearly doubling his previous single-game high of 56 receiving yards. In the process, Rodgers became the first Buccaneers running back to post a 100-yard receiving game since Michael Pittman had 134 at Carolina on Nov. 28, 2004. It was just the ninth 100-yard receiving game by a running back in franchise history.