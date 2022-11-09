Jake Camarda Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Rookie punter Jake Camarda was awarded the game ball in the locker room after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week Nine win over the Los Angeles Rams. On Wednesday, he received an even greater honor from the NFL, as he was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Both accolades were the result of what was, by all objective standards, the greatest single-game performance by a punter in franchise history. In a narrow 16-13 victory that came down to the final seconds, Camarda earned his game ball by consistently winning the field position battle with some of the longest punts in team annals.

"Camarda was huge," said Head Coach Todd Bowles after the game. "I mean we gave him the game ball. He was huge today. Without him punting that ball and changing the field position, we'd probably be in some tough situations."

Camarda punted six times for 357 yards against the Rams, recording one touchback and four kicks downed inside the 20. Due to his efforts, the Buccaneers had an average drive start of their 31-yard line, compared to the 22-yard line for the Rams. He posted a gross punting average of 59.5 yards and a net of 54.2, both of which are easily the best in a single game in Buccaneers history. No other punter had ever recorded a gross average of 50 or more yards in a game in which he had at least four punts.

Camarda's afternoon included punts of 74, 68 and 66 yards, accounting for three of the eight longest punts in the Buccaneers' 47-season existence. His 74-yarder in the third quarter tied a punt by Sean Landeta in 1997 for the longest ever by a Tampa Bay player.

Camarda's efforts weren't just historic in terms of Buccaneers history. His gross average tied for the best in NFL annals by a punter with at least six kicks in a game, matching an outing by the San Diego Chargers' Mike Scifres in 2010. His net average was the third best ever in a game with six punts.

Camarda also handled kickoffs for the Buccaneers and produced two touchbacks on five kicks, with four reaching the end zone. Incredibly, he even recorded two of the team's four kick-coverage tackles on the day.