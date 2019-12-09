Jameis Winston's Output Against Colts Nearly Unprecedented

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts by a 38-35 margin on Sunday, it marked just the 22nd time in 100 NFL seasons that a game ended in that score. It's so rare that the Bucs hadn't been in a 38-35 game in a full…13 months?

That's right. Just last November the Buccaneers lost a 38-35 shootout to the New York Giants. Prior to that, you have to go all the way to the murky past of 2010 – gasoline was just $2.79 a gallon way back then! – to find another 38-35 Buccaneers game. Tampa Bay beat Arizona by that score on Halloween of the 2010 campaign.

As it turns out, this is a strangely common score for the Buccaneers, who have been involved in five of those 22 games ever to finish in a 38-35 score. The two contests not mentioned yet include a pair of the most famous (or perhaps in one case, infamous) games in franchise history. The first was the incredible Monday Night Football shootout with the Greatest Show on Turf Rams in December of 2000. The Bucs pulled that one out as a small measure of revenge for the 1999 NFC Championship Game in St. Louis. The second was another Monday Night Football showcase, in which Peyton Manning and the Rams rallied from a 31-14 deficit in the final five minutes of regulation to force overtime and win it with a Mike Vanderjagt field goal.

The Buccaneers have had more 38-35 finishes than they've had games end in a 21-14 score, and they have three of the former and none of the latter in the last 15 seasons.

There generally have to be a lot of fireworks to get a game to 73 total points, and in the case of Sunday's contest, much of it was provided by Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston. Despite missing one series in the third quarter while he was having an X-ray on his right thumb (it revealed a "little bitty" fracture, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians after the game), Winston threw for a career-high 456 yards, which happens to be the third-highest single-game total in Bucs history.