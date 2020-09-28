Jason Pierre-Paul Keeps Streak Alive

Miscellaneous Notes:

- One of Barrett's two sacks of Jeff Driskel occurred in the end zone early in the third quarter, which produced two points on a safety. Barrett was the first Buccaneer defender in nearly four years to record a safety, following Robert Ayers against Chicago on Nov. 13, 2016.

- Defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor set up the Buccaneers' first touchdown on Sunday with a blocked punt, as he got past the Broncos' blockers up the middle and got a hand on Sam Martin's attempted kick. O'Connor also recovered the loose ball and returned it four yards to the Denver 10-yard line, leading to Chris Godwin's 10-yard score three plays later. That was Tampa Bay's first block of an opponent's punt in nearly five years, following Jeremiah George's effort against the Bears on Dec. 17, 2015.

- After Godwin's touchdown catch, the Buccaneers tacked on a 43-yard field goal by Ryan Succop for a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. The Buccaneers have scored 31 first-quarter points through three games. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense has yet to allow a single point in the opening period. The Buccaneers' plus-31 scoring differential in the first quarter of games in 2020 is the best in the NFL.