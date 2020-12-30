Mickens Returns to Roster, Barner to Injured Reserve

A month ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers essentially switched from wide receiver Jaydon Mickens to running back Kenjon Barner as their primary return man. Now they are switching back.

The latest move was necessitated by a groin injury suffered by Barner that has prompted the Buccaneers to place him on injured reserve. To fill the resulting spot on the 53-man roster, the team re-signed Mickens from their practice squad.

Barner has played in six games, including three in which he was elevated from the practice squad before he was finally signed to the 53-man roster on December 7. He has returned 13 punts for 75 yards, with a long of 21, and seven kickoffs for 167 yards, with a long of 33.