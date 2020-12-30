Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mickens Returns to Roster, Barner to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be going back to their original kick returner as they have placed Kenjon Barner on injured reserved and promoted Jaydon Mickens back to the active roster from the practice squad

Dec 30, 2020 at 07:56 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

jm

A month ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers essentially switched from wide receiver Jaydon Mickens to running back Kenjon Barner as their primary return man. Now they are switching back.

The latest move was necessitated by a groin injury suffered by Barner that has prompted the Buccaneers to place him on injured reserve. To fill the resulting spot on the 53-man roster, the team re-signed Mickens from their practice squad.

Barner has played in six games, including three in which he was elevated from the practice squad before he was finally signed to the 53-man roster on December 7. He has returned 13 punts for 75 yards, with a long of 21, and seven kickoffs for 167 yards, with a long of 33.

Mickens handled almost all of the team's return duties for the first nine weeks of the season before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list for three weeks. After his return from that list, he was waived on December 7 and then re-signed to the practice squad the next day. Mickens has returned 15 punts for 99 yards, with a long of 14, and 12 kickoffs for 2

