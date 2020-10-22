WR John Hurst Re-Signed to Practice Squad

The signing continues a series of moves regarding Hurst this week, as he was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday but later waived from the active roster. The Buccaneers initially kept the undrafted rookie through the cut-down to the 53-man roster in September but then subsequently placed him on injured reserve due to an ankle ailment. By doing so, the Buccaneers kept alive the option that Hurst could play for them in 2020; had he been placed on I.R. prior to the cut to 53 he would have not been eligible to play for the team this season.