WR John Hurst Re-Signed to Practice Squad

Rookie wideout John Hurst, who started the season on injured reserve, is coming back to the Bucs' practice squad after being waived on Tuesday

Oct 22, 2020 at 07:49 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another swap on their practice squad Thursday, re-signing wide receiver John Hurst and releasing wide receiver Isaac Whitney.

The signing continues a series of moves regarding Hurst this week, as he was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday but later waived from the active roster. The Buccaneers initially kept the undrafted rookie through the cut-down to the 53-man roster in September but then subsequently placed him on injured reserve due to an ankle ailment. By doing so, the Buccaneers kept alive the option that Hurst could play for them in 2020; had he been placed on I.R. prior to the cut to 53 he would have not been eligible to play for the team this season.

Hurst (6-2, 190) played his college ball at West Georgia. He was named to the school's all-decade team after recording 77 receptions for 1,242 yards and 17 touchdowns over 35 games.

The Buccaneers made several other changes to their practice squad earlier in the week. Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins was re-signed on Tuesday, and later that day the team signed defensive lineman Kobe Smith and released safety D'Cota Dixon.

