Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their entire offensive line from the Super Bowl team returning in 2021, and they have some valuable depth in place, too.

Josh Wells, who has started the three games missed by Buccaneers offensive tackles over the past two years, re-signed with the team on Tuesday. Wells was one of three primary O-Line reserves for Tampa Bay during their Super Bowl run, along with Joe Haeg and Aaron Stinnie. Stinnie also recently signed a new contract with the Buccaneers before becoming a restricted free agent. Haeg remains an unrestricted free agent.

Wells has spent the past two seasons in Tampa after five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has played in 28 regular-season games in that span, with two starts at left tackle and one at right tackle. He also appeared in all four playoff games in 2020, including the Buccaneers win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV.

Last season, Wells was active but did not play in the season opener but then appeared in the next 19 games. He started the Week 15 win at Atlanta at left tackle while Donovan Smith was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a game the Bucs won, 31-27. He also saw a handful of snaps on offense in five other games, appearing in 10% of the team's snaps overall during the regular season.

Wells first joined the Buccaneers as a free agent signing on September 10, 2019, after he had been released by the Jaguars. He played in 13 games that season and started one time each for Demar Dotson at right tackle and Smith at left tackle. He signed another one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers last offseason.