Five Things to Know About Ke'Shawn Vaughn

1. Ke'Shawn Vaughn was selected by the Bucs in the third round out of Vanderbilt.

Vaughn rushed for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns last year for the Commodores. More than that, he added 28 receptions for 270 yards and a receiving touchdown, helping to prove his versatility. Vaughn's junior year was even more productive. He rushed for 1,280 yards and 12 touchdowns on 157 carries on his way to winning the SEC's 2018 Newcomer of the Year. His 7.9 yards per carry were the best among SEC running backs that year. He also caught 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

2. He started his collegiate career at University of Illinois, playing under former Bucs' head coach Lovie Smith.

Vaughn's career started out with a bang when he led the Illini in rushing yards as a true freshman in 2015. He carried the ball 157 times for 723 yards and six touchdowns in his first collegiate season. He also made the Big Ten All-Academic Team. Vaughn started the first three games of his sophomore season before his production started to drop off. It was his second year and his second coaching staff at Illinois, so he elected to transfer back home to Nashville and play for Vandy.

3. He won the 2014 Gatorade Player of the Year in high school.

He was also named 'Mr. Football' in Tennessee that year after rushing for 2,646 yards and a whopping 45 touchdowns. No, that's not a typo. Vaughn had also rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior. He led his team to the state semifinals as a senior and was also a sprinter for his school's track team in Nashville.

4. Vaughn's nickname is 'Sneak.'

In high school, it was actually 'Red Mamba' and not necessarily because of the late Kobe Bryant. His favorite player, according to an article on SaturdayDownSouth.com, was Oregon's De'Anthony Thomas who got the nickname 'Black Mamba' from Snoop Dogg in the vein of Bryant. Well, Vaughn decided he would go by 'Red Mamba' because one of his high school's colors was red.

The nickname 'Sneak' seems to derive from his shiftiness and low-key playing style.

5. He's originally from Nashville.