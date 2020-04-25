Friday, Apr 24, 2020 10:00 PM

Five Things to Know About Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Bucs’ third-round pick started his collegiate career in the Big Ten playing for a familiar face before transferring to Vanderbilt for his final two years.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_20061287228840
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn sits on the bench during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

1. Ke'Shawn Vaughn was selected by the Bucs in the third round out of Vanderbilt.

Vaughn rushed for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns last year for the Commodores. More than that, he added 28 receptions for 270 yards and a receiving touchdown, helping to prove his versatility. Vaughn's junior year was even more productive. He rushed for 1,280 yards and 12 touchdowns on 157 carries on his way to winning the SEC's 2018 Newcomer of the Year. His 7.9 yards per carry were the best among SEC running backs that year. He also caught 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

2. He started his collegiate career at University of Illinois, playing under former Bucs' head coach Lovie Smith.

Vaughn's career started out with a bang when he led the Illini in rushing yards as a true freshman in 2015. He carried the ball 157 times for 723 yards and six touchdowns in his first collegiate season. He also made the Big Ten All-Academic Team. Vaughn started the first three games of his sophomore season before his production started to drop off. It was his second year and his second coaching staff at Illinois, so he elected to transfer back home to Nashville and play for Vandy.

3. He won the 2014 Gatorade Player of the Year in high school.

He was also named 'Mr. Football' in Tennessee that year after rushing for 2,646 yards and a whopping 45 touchdowns. No, that's not a typo. Vaughn had also rushed for over 2,000 yards as a junior. He led his team to the state semifinals as a senior and was also a sprinter for his school's track team in Nashville.

4. Vaughn's nickname is 'Sneak.'

In high school, it was actually 'Red Mamba' and not necessarily because of the late Kobe Bryant. His favorite player, according to an article on SaturdayDownSouth.com, was Oregon's De'Anthony Thomas who got the nickname 'Black Mamba' from Snoop Dogg in the vein of Bryant. Well, Vaughn decided he would go by 'Red Mamba' because one of his high school's colors was red.

The nickname 'Sneak' seems to derive from his shiftiness and low-key playing style.

5. He's originally from Nashville.

Vaughn calls the Music City home and has four siblings; two brothers and two sisters. He attended Pearl-Cohn Comprehensive High School in Nashville and was born in May of 1997. Because of his transfer in college, he was a freshman in 2015. It makes him older than the Bucs' first-round pick Tristan Wirfs by about two years and one year older than second-round pick Antoine Winfield Jr., who, because of medical redshirts was a fourth-year sophomore coming out of the University of Minnesota.

Related Content

Head Coach Bruce Arians' at-home desk setup for the 2020 NFL Draft
news

Everything that Went into Making the 2020 NFL Draft One to Remember for the Bucs

IT staffers were front and center on draft night helping coaches and GMs navigate the 2020 NFL Draft from their at-home war-rooms. How going digital impacted the Bucs' draft and what the setup looked like for various members of the Bucs' front office.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson runs after the catch during the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Receiver Depth Helped Bucs Get Their Man in Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay's timing in the 2020 NFL Draft worked out well as they were able to get in early on a second run on wide receivers and grab a player that Bruce Arians had been coveting for months
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

New Numbers Give Rookies Opportunities to Make Buc History

All seven of the Buccaneers' 2020 draft picks have selected their NFL jersey numbers, and many of them have a chance to become the most prominent players in those numbers in team annals
2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger
news

2020 Draft Wrap: Big Offseason Gets Bigger

The Buccaneers have raised expectations with a series of dramatic offseason moves, and the 2020 draft helped them fill some specific needs on what looks like a playoff-caliber roster
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs (74) blocks Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Bucs Mock Draft Grade Roundup

The hypotheseason has been put to bed but we're squeezing in one last Mock Draft Monday by rounding up how draft pundits have graded the Bucs' 2020 draft class.
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson (6) holds onto the ball against Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis (2) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
news

Fast Facts about the Bucs Day Three Picks in the NFL Draft

Get to know a few things about the four players selected by the Bucs on Day Three of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round
news

Block-Buster: Bucs Trade Up for T Tristan Wirfs in First Round

The Bucs started their 2020 draft Thursday night with the selection of big and nimble Iowa blocker Tristan Wirfs with the 13th pick, addressing offensive tackle in the first round for the first time in 19 years
Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. gets ready for a play by Illinois in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 40-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Safety Measures: Bucs Nab Ball-Hawking Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr., who tied a school record with seven interceptions in 2019 and was responsible for big plays all over the field
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn celebrates as he runs into the end zone after catching a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
news

Back for More: Bucs Add RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn to Loaded Offense

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn, a hard-nosed and versatile running back out of Auburn, joins a Buccaneers offense that has an impressive array of weapons
Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson catches a pass against Miami (Ohio) in the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 26-3. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
news

Bucs Snare WR Tyler Johnson in Round Five, Add Another Option to Offense

Tampa Bay's first pick in Day Three of the 2020 Draft is Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson, a highly-productive collegian who the Bucs feel can have a productive, versatile role in their already loaded offense
Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
news

Bucs Bolster D-Line Rotation with Nebraska's Khalil Davis in Sixth Round

Tampa Bay's second defender in the 2020 draft is Nebraska DT Khalil Davis, a quick and athletic big man who gives the Buccaneers' talented defensive front more depth
Memphis running back Kylan Watkins (17) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown as Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell (3) and cornerback Christian Braswell (14) try to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. Temple won 30-28. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
news

Buccaneers Bolster Linebacking Corps with Temple's Chapelle Russell in Seventh Round

With the first of their seventh-round picks, the Bucs selected inside linebacker Chapelle Russell out of Temple.

Advertising