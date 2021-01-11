Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kevin Minter Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

In the same day that the Buccaneers got ILB Devin White back from the reserve/COVID-19 list they had to move his replacement from the last two weeks, Kevin Minter, to that same list

Jan 11, 2021 at 04:57 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

201018_KZ_Packers_Bucs_0007 (1)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed inside linebacker ﻿Kevin Minter﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. This news came just hours after inside linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Steve McLendon﻿ were taken off that same list.

The new reserve list category was created in 2020 for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Minter just finished playing his second consecutive game in White's place in the Bucs' defense; the latter had been on the COVID list since January 1. Minter had nine tackles and a pass defensed in Tampa Bay's 44-27 win over Atlanta in the regular-season finale then added six more stops and another pass defensed on Saturday night as the Bucs won a Wild Card contest in Washington, 31-23. His tipped pass against Washington led to Sean Murphy-Bunting's first-quarter interception, which in turn set up the game's first touchdown drive.

With Minter on the reserve list, the Buccaneers' depth chart at inside linebacker includes just White and fellow starter David plus the recently re-signed Jack Cichy. The team also has veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon on its practice squad as a potential game day elevation candidate.

Minter played in all 16 regular-season games and had 13 tackles and a pass defensed. In addition to being the primary backup to both White and Lavonte David, the veteran defender was also one of the team's most active special teams players. He had two kick-coverage stops during the regular season.

news

Devin White, Steve McLendon Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Bucs' defense will be closer to full strength for the next round of the playoffs as both ILB Devin White and DL Steve McLendon were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday
news

Bucs Waive Chapelle Russell, Elevate Four for Wild Card Game

The Buccaneers have waived rookie ILB Chapelle Russell and elevated four players from the practice squad for Saturday's game in Washington, including recently-signed ILB Deone Bucannon
news

Shaq Barrett Activated from COVID List

OLB Shaquil Barrett has returned to the team and will be available to play in Saturday's Wild Card gamer after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday
news

Deone Bucannon Returns to Bucs for Practice Squad Spot

The Bucs have added veteran ILB Deone Bucannon, who played five games for them in 2019 and four seasons under Bruce Arians in Arizona, to their practice squad
news

Bucs Protect Four on Practice Squad

DL Benning Potoa'e is on the list for the first time since Week Two as the Buccaneers use all of their practice squad protection options leading up to Saturday's Wild Card game
news

Bucs Add RB C.J. Prosise to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have signed former Seahawk C.J. Prosise to their practice squad, which had not been carrying any running back depth since the early-December promotion of Kenjon Barner
news

Bucs Bring Back ILB Jack Cichy

The Bucs added some much-needed linebacker depth with the return of third-year defender Jack Cichy, who will help following the placement of Devin White on the COVID list
news

Bucs Elevate CB Herb Miller, DL Benning Potoa'e as COVID Replacements

The Bucs have added game-day depth on defense by elevating CB Herb Miller and DL Benning Potoa'e from the practice squad to be available Sunday against Atlanta...Also RB LeSean McCoy has been added to the injury report as questionable
news

Devin White, Shaq Barrett, Steve McLendon Placed on COVID List

The Bucs will have to play their season finale without three defensive players as Devin White, Shaquil Barrett and Steve McLendon were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Bucs Add P Matt Wile to Practice Squad

The Bucs signed second-year punter Matt Wile, who most recently kicked in two games for Atlanta last season, to their practice squad on Thursday
news

Mickens Returns to Roster, Barner to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be going back to their original kick returner as they have placed Kenjon Barner on injured reserved and promoted Jaydon Mickens back to the active roster from the practice squad

