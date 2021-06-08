Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Trask Inks Rookie Deal

QB Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2021 draft, is the fifth Bucs draftee to sign his first NFL contract

Jun 08, 2021 at 02:10 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Kyle Trask took the field with Tom Brady﻿for the first time on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened a three day mini-camp at the AdventHealth Training Center. Afterwards, he took time to sign the contract that will allow him to continue working with Brady in the coming years and perhaps eventually be his successor.

Trask inked his first NFL deal a little over a month after he was drafted by the Buccaneers at the end of the second round as the 64th overall pick. As is the case with all draftees taken after the first round, it is a four-year deal.

Trask is the first quarterback the Buccaneers have drafted in the second round since Shaun King in 1999 and he has a chance to develop into a future starter after his decorated veteran teammate chooses to move on. The Bucs now have four quarterbacks on the roster, with Brady and Trask joined by last year's two reserves, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin. Both Gabbert and Griffin re-signed with the team this spring.

Trask led the nation in 2020 with 43 touchdown passes in his second year as the starter at the University of Florida and he was one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. In 27 games over the past two seasons he threw for 7,386 yards, 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Buccaneers signed three of their other six draft picks on May 17 and got fourth-round wide receiver Jaelon Darden﻿ under contract two days later. The remaining unsigned rookies are first-round outside linebacker Joe Tryon﻿and third-round tackle Robert Hainsey.

