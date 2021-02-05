Little Caesars® Named Official Pizza of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Raymond James Stadium

Little Caesars and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced a new partnership, naming Little Caesars the Official Pizza of the Tampa Buccaneers and Raymond James Stadium.

The multiyear agreement offers Little Caesars an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the Buccaneers and events at Raymond James Stadium. Little Caesars pizza will be served in the stadium and fans will see the Little Caesars brand displayed throughout the venue during all events. The partnership begins immediately.

"We couldn't be prouder to partner with this first-class organization, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not only on the field, but in our community," said Mark Prucnell, Tampa Bay franchisee on behalf of the Little Caesars Tampa Bay co-op. "We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship that will result in many community outreach programs in the area."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford added: "We are always focused on improving and enhancing an in-game experience that has historically ranked as the best in professional sports. Adding a familiar fan-favorite such as Little Caesars as our newest partner ensures that our guests will continue to enjoy some of the best in-stadium food offerings in the country. It is equally satisfying to partner with a global brand that has deep roots in sports and a genuine commitment to giving back through community programs."