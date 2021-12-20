Saints vs. Bucs Game Blog | Week 15

Game Updates
Game Information
- Buffalo Bills vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 15
- Sun 12/19 8:20 PM
- at Raymond James Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers week fourteen game vs. the Buffalo Bills
