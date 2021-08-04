Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 

Aug 04, 2021 at 06:00 AM

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue preparations for the team's first preseason game and build on the excitement of hosting fans back at training camp, the Super Bowl LV Champions will carry on the tradition of providing memorable experiences for a variety of children, families and local heroes at camp.

Thursday, Aug. 5: Military Day, presented by USAA

On Thursday, Aug. 5, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and USAA will proudly welcome active-duty military, veteran service members and their families to AdventHealth Training Center for Military Day presented by USAA. Upon entry, military personnel will receive a Buccaneers Salute to Service pennant, courtesy of USAA, the Official Salute to Service Partner of the Buccaneers. Special military tributes will include the United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team, the "Para-Commandos," parachuting onto the field; an appearance by the Assisting Veterans of America Support Team Color Guard, which will present the colors prior to the playing of the National Anthem; and a special performance by the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders before practice.

One week later, on Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Buccaneers and USAA will also host "USAA's Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp" where 50 active-duty military will compete in the same NFL Combine drills used to evaluate NFL talent. At the conclusion of that day's practice, service members will take the field and participate in drills for the chance to earn tickets to the team's Salute to Service game in November.

The Buccaneers take pride in supporting and celebrating the military through salute to service initiatives, community partnerships and game day experiences. Special events during training camp, recognition on gameday and visits to local military bases are just some of the many ways the team honors our nation's heroes. To learn more, visit Buccaneers.com/community/salute.

Friday, Aug. 6: Buccaneers Community Impact Day

On Friday, Aug. 6, the team will welcome hundreds of guests from local non-profit organizations to training camp for Buccaneers Community Impact Day. Groups from Special Olympics Florida, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Voices for Children of Tampa Bay and Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay, as well as representatives from a wide variety of Bay-area charities and civic groups, will enjoy watching their favorite players and coaches at practice.

At the conclusion of the Buccaneers' morning session, 200 youth from Voices For Children of Tampa Bay and Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay will receive backpacks and school supplies courtesy of the Arians Family Foundation. The Foundation, created in 2013 by Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and his wife, Christine, is dedicated to supporting and developing programs that prevent the abuse and neglect of children. Arians will greet the children and guests at the conclusion of practice and offer encouragement as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Additionally, dozens of athletes from Special Olympics Florida will have the opportunity to take the field and participate in fun football drills led by Buccaneers staff, carrying on a training camp tradition that dates back more than a decade. Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization helps athletes achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities.

Monday, Aug. 9: Women of Red Training Camp, presented by AdventHealth

On Monday, Aug. 9, the Buccaneers will once again host a special day for the Women of Red, the team's fan club that promotes camaraderie and community with women who love football. The Women of Red Training Camp, presented by AdventHealth, will include unique giveaways, displays and photos opportunities throughout the camp's Fan Activation Zone at the AdventHealth Training Center. Tickets for this day's session are $5, with proceeds benefiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation's mission is to uplift our community, inspire our youth and drive social change through programs that enrich the lives of families in our region. Supporting gender equality is one of the pillars of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, and it continues to lead the way through initiatives including the Buccaneers Women's Summit for Careers in Football, the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, the Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship, and the Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic presented by AdventHealth. To learn more, visit Buccaneers.com/community.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
news

Buccaneers Continue to Create Sustainable Opportunities through NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum

The team's historic Super Bowl run proves that diversity breeds success in the NFL as they continue to walk the walk in giving women opportunities at all levels of football.
news

Bruce Arians and the Arians Family Foundation Celebrate Super Bowl for a Good Cause

Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians was joined by some famous friends during a virtual event to raise money for his Arians Family Foundation Friday night.
Advertising