Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Friday, Aug. 6: Buccaneers Community Impact Day

On Friday, Aug. 6, the team will welcome hundreds of guests from local non-profit organizations to training camp for Buccaneers Community Impact Day. Groups from Special Olympics Florida, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Wheelchairs 4 Kids, Voices for Children of Tampa Bay and Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay, as well as representatives from a wide variety of Bay-area charities and civic groups, will enjoy watching their favorite players and coaches at practice.

At the conclusion of the Buccaneers' morning session, 200 youth from Voices For Children of Tampa Bay and Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Tampa Bay will receive backpacks and school supplies courtesy of the Arians Family Foundation. The Foundation, created in 2013 by Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians and his wife, Christine, is dedicated to supporting and developing programs that prevent the abuse and neglect of children. Arians will greet the children and guests at the conclusion of practice and offer encouragement as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Additionally, dozens of athletes from Special Olympics Florida will have the opportunity to take the field and participate in fun football drills led by Buccaneers staff, carrying on a training camp tradition that dates back more than a decade. Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training, competition, and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers. The organization helps athletes achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills, and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities.

Monday, Aug. 9: Women of Red Training Camp, presented by AdventHealth

On Monday, Aug. 9, the Buccaneers will once again host a special day for the Women of Red, the team's fan club that promotes camaraderie and community with women who love football. The Women of Red Training Camp, presented by AdventHealth, will include unique giveaways, displays and photos opportunities throughout the camp's Fan Activation Zone at the AdventHealth Training Center. Tickets for this day's session are $5, with proceeds benefiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.