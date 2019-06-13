Bucs, Third-Round Pick Mike Edwards Strike Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down to just two unsigned rookies after safety Mike Edwards inked his first NFL contract on Thursday. The Buccaneers selected Edwards out of Kentucky in the third round (99th overall) of the 2019 draft.

Tampa Bay selected eight players in the draft and quickly got five of them signed during the team's rookie mini-camp. That group included second-round cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, fourth-round linebacker Anthony Nelson, fifth-round kicker Matt Gay, sixth-round wide receiver Scotty Miller and seventh-round defensive lineman Terry Beckner. The two remaining unsigned players are first-round linebacker Devin White, the fifth-overall pick, and third-round cornerback Jamel Dean.

Edwards (5-10, 205) was a productive and versatile defender at Kentucky, playing multiple positions in the secondary and racking up 318 tackles in 44 career games, the second-highest total in school history among defensive backs. He displayed a nose for the football, recording 10 career interceptions, two of them returned for scores, and 23 passes defensed.

Edwards could compete for a starting job at safety right away and/or find a role in sub packages, thanks to his array of skills.