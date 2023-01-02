Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Attack the Record Books 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24, on Sunday to punch their playoff ticket, and quarterback Tom Brady led the way with a season-high 432 passing yards and three touchdowns. Heck, Brady had a 300-yard day just throwing to two guys.

Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the two leading pass-catchers in franchise history, combined to haul in 19 receptions for 327 yards and the aforementioned three touchdowns. In the process, they reached a number of milestones that will require some editing of the historical regards, both in terms of the Buccaneers and the NFL as a whole.

Let's start with Evans, who engineered perhaps the most productive performance by a wide receiver in the Buccaneers' 47 seasons of play. He was on the receiving end of all three of Brady's touchdowns as the Bucs scrambled back from 14 and 11 point deficits, all three on go routes down the right sideline that went for 63, 57 and 30 yards. Evans joins the Bills' Gabriel Davis as the only players this season to catch two touchdown passes of 50-plus yards in the same game; Davis did it against Pittsburgh (98 and 62) on Oct. 9. Evans is the first Buccaneer ever to score on two 50-plus yard catches in a single game.

Evans' three scores increased his career point total to exactly 500, putting him just three shy of moving into second place on the team's all-time list. He has 85 career touchdowns and four two-point conversions.