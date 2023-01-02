Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Attack the Record Books 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24, on Sunday to punch their playoff ticket, and quarterback Tom Brady led the way with a season-high 432 passing yards and three touchdowns. Heck, Brady had a 300-yard day just throwing to two guys.
Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the two leading pass-catchers in franchise history, combined to haul in 19 receptions for 327 yards and the aforementioned three touchdowns. In the process, they reached a number of milestones that will require some editing of the historical regards, both in terms of the Buccaneers and the NFL as a whole.
Let's start with Evans, who engineered perhaps the most productive performance by a wide receiver in the Buccaneers' 47 seasons of play. He was on the receiving end of all three of Brady's touchdowns as the Bucs scrambled back from 14 and 11 point deficits, all three on go routes down the right sideline that went for 63, 57 and 30 yards. Evans joins the Bills' Gabriel Davis as the only players this season to catch two touchdown passes of 50-plus yards in the same game; Davis did it against Pittsburgh (98 and 62) on Oct. 9. Evans is the first Buccaneer ever to score on two 50-plus yard catches in a single game.
Evans' three scores increased his career point total to exactly 500, putting him just three shy of moving into second place on the team's all-time list. He has 85 career touchdowns and four two-point conversions.
Most Points Scored, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Pos.
|Seasons
|Points
|Martin Gramatica
|K
|1999-2004
|592
|Michael Husted
|K
|1993-98
|502
|Mike Evans
|WR
|2014-22
|500
|Connor Barth
|K
|2009-13; 15
|477
|Mike Alstott
|FB
|1996-2007
|432
Evans' 207 receiving yards fell just two shy of his own single-game high and were the fourth most in Buccaneers annals. He is now the only player in team history with multiple 200-yard receiving games.
Most Receiving Yards, Single Game, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Opp.
|Date
|Yards
|Vincent Jackson
|New Orleans
|10/21/12
|216
|Mark Carrier
|New Orleans
|12/6/87
|212
|Mike Evans
|Washington
|11/16/14
|209
|Mike Evans
|Carolina
|1/1/23
|207
|Antonio Bryant
|Carolina
|12/8/08
|200
Evans is the only NFL player this year to combine 200-plus receiving yards with three touchdown grabs in a single game. The last player to do so was Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, who had 266 and three against the Chiefs in Week 17 last season. That feat has been accomplished 41 times in league history.
There have now been three instances in team history in which a player has caught three or more touchdown passes in a single game, and Evans owns half of them.
Most Touchdown Receptions, Single Game, Buccaneers History
|Player
|Opp.
|Date
|TDs
|Jimmie Giles
|Miami
|10/20/85
|4
|Mike Evans
|Carolina
|1/1/23
|3
|Mike Evans
|Chicago
|10/24/21
|3
|Breshad Perriman
|Detroit
|12/15/19
|3
|Mike Evans
|N.Y. Giants
|9/22/19
|3
|Morris Owens
|Miami
|10/24/76
|3
Evans' first touchdown of the game, the 63-yarder in the second quarter that cut a 14-0 deficit in half, doubled as another important career milestone. On that play, Evans surpassed 1,000 receiving yards on the season; he would finish the game at 1,124 yards for the 2022 campaign, with one game to play. Evans extended his own NFL record to nine consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin a player's career. The next closest streak, six seasons, belongs to Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss.
Evans' streak of 1,000-yard seasons has now grown so long that it is notable on its own, without the qualifier of it starting a player's career. The only man in NFL history with a longer streak is the wide receiver G.O.A.T., Jerry Rice. Every other player with a streak of at least eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame or has been a finalist for induction.
Most Consecutive 1,000-Yard Receiving Seasons, NFL History
|Player
|Team
|Seasons
|Streak
|Jerry Rice*
|49ers
|1986-96
|11
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|2014-22
|9
|Tim Brown*
|Raiders
|1993-2001
|9
|Cris Carter*
|Vikings
|1993-2000
|8
|Marvin Harrison*
|Colts
|1996-2006
|8
|Torry Holt#
|Rams
|2000-07
|8
(* Pro Football Hall of Famer; # Three-time Hall of Fame finalist.)
Evans' big game also marked the seventh time he has topped 175 receiving yards since he entered the league as the seventh-overall pick in the 2014 draft. That's tied for the second most in the NFL in that span. His 18 games with multiple touchdown receptions are also the second most since 2014.
Most 175+ Receiving Yard Games, 2014-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|Games
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs/Dolphins
|8
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|7
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers
|7
|Julio Jones
|Falcons/Titans/Buccaneers
|5
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|5
Most Games with Multiple Touchdown Receptions, 2014-22
|Player
|Team(s)
|Games
|Davante Adams
|Packers/Raiders
|20
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|18
|Antonio Brown
|Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers
|17
|Tyreek Hill
|Chiefs/Dolphins
|13
|Odell Beckham
|Giants/Browns/Rams
|12
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Texans/Cardinals
|12
Okay, deep breath. Now on to Chris Godwin.
Godwin's 120 yards on nine receptions increased his season total to 98 catches, which ties his own mark from last year as the second most in a single season in Buccaneers history. If Godwin repeats that nine-catch feat in the regular season finale at Atlanta next weekend he will set a new team record in that category. He is already the first Buccaneer ever to record multiple seasons with 90-plus catches, let alone two of them in a row.
Most Receptions, Single Season, Buccaneers History
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|Keyshawn Johnson
|2001
|106
|Chris Godwin
|2022
|98
|Chris Godwin
|2021
|98
|Mike Evans
|2016
|96
|Mike Evans
|2018
|86
|Chris Godwin
|2019
|86
|Mark Carrier
|1989
|86
Godwin, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 of last season, is threatening triple digits in receptions despite missing two games earlier in the season and taking some time to round back into his pre-injury form. He has the third most receptions per game in the NFL this season.
Most Receptions Per Game, NFL, 2022
|Player
|Team
|Recs/Gm
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|7.8
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|7.3
|Chris Godwin
|Buccaneers
|7.0
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|6.7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|6.7
Since returning from his two-game injury absence in Week Four, Godwin has caught at least five passes in every game. That's the longest active streak in the NFL and just two shy of the longest such streak in Buccaneers history.
Most Consecutive Games with Five-Plus Receptions, NFL, 2022
|Player
|Streak
|Dates
|Chris Godwin (TB)*
|13*
|Oct. 2 - Jan. 1
|Tyreek Hill (MIA)
|9
|Sept. 29 - Dec. 4
|CeeDee Lamb (DAL)
|9*
|Oct. 30 - Dec. 29
|DK Metcalf (SEA)*
|8
|Oct. 30 - Dec. 24
(* Active streak.)
Most Consecutive Games with Five-Plus Receptions, Buccaneers History
|Players
|Streaks
|Dates
|Keyshawn Johnson
|15
|Dec. 18, 2000 - Dec. 16, 2001
|Chris Godwin
|13
|Oct. 2, 2022 - Jan. 1, 2023
|Keenan McCardell
|9
|Oct. 26, 2003 - Dec. 20, 2003
|Mike Evans
|7
|Dec. 18, 2017 - Sept. 30, 2018
|Joey Galloway
|7
|Sept. 25, 2005 - Nov. 13, 2005
With those two front-line receivers catching everything in sight, Brady tied his single-game high in passing yards since he joined the Buccaneers in 2020. He also threw for 432 yards against the Rams in Week Three of last season. Brady was not intercepted by the Panthers and has now recorded seven career games with at least 400 passing yards, three or more touchdowns and no interceptions. Only Drew Brees has more outings that fit that criteria.
Most Games with 400+ Passing Yards, 3+ TD Passes, No Interceptions, NFL History
|Player
|Team(s)
|Games
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|9
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|7
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|5
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|Packers
|4
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|4
Brady completed 34 of 45 passes, and the resulting 75.6% completion rate was highest mark ever in a game in which he threw at least 45 passes. Brady has now completed at least 30 passes in five consecutive games, making him the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat. His 10 games with 30 or more completions this season are also a new league record. He is just nine completions shy of breaking his own single-season record for completions, set just last year. He also needs to throw only 12 more passes to set a new league record in that category as well.
Most Completions, Single Season, NFL History
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|Column 4
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2021
|485
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2022
|477
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|2016
|471
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|2011
|468
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|2014
|456
Most Pass Attempts, Single Season, NFL History
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Att.
|Matthew Stafford
|Lions
|2012
|727
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2021
|719
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|2022
|716
|Drew Bledsoe
|Patriots
|1994
|691
|Peyton Manning
|Colts
|2010
|679
The Buccaneers trailed the Panthers, 21-10, with 14:50 left in regulation on Sunday. From that point on, Brady threw two more touchdown passes and also scored on a one-yard sneak. That effort helped the Buccaneers record their third victory this season after trailing by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter. Brady has led his team to comeback wins from deficits of 10 or more points times than any other quarterback in NFL history, and it's not particularly close. He also extended his league record for most fourth-quarter comeback victories.
Most Comeback Wins from a 10+-Point Deficit, Quarterbacks, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|Wins
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|42
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|27
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|26
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|22
|Eli Manning
|Giants
|20
Most Fourth-Quarter Comeback Victories, NFL History
|Quarterback
|Team(s)
|4QC
|Tom Brady
|Patriots/Buccaneers
|46
|Peyton Manning
|Colts/Broncos
|43
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|41
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons/Colts
|38
|Drew Brees
|Chargers/Saints
|36
**
Additional Notes:
- Anthony Nelson set up Brady's one-yard touchdown sneak in the fourth quarter by sacking Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and forcing a fumble that Vita Vea recovered at Carolina's six-yard line. Nelson, who has played every defensive snap for three consecutive games – an unusual feat for an edge rusher – has forced three fumbles over the last four weeks, the most by any player in the NFL in that span. Nelson has registered at least half a sack in three straight games and now has a career-high 5.5 sacks on the season.
- Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had the Buccaneers' other sack of the game on a second-quarter blitz. That gave him 4.0 sacks on the season, tied for the second most among NFL defensive backs, and 9.0 in his career, the most by a safety in franchise history.
- The Buccaneers' NFC South title, secured by Sunday's win over Carolina, is their second in a row. Tom Brady has now led a team to 19 division titles in his career, extending his already existing league record in that category. He has now made the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons.