Mike Evans' Favorite Cleats Yet: Him, Tanner Hudson Support the Mike Evans Family Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats

This will be the second-straight year that Mike Evans will don his very own foundation's logo for the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. And this year, Evans isn't alone, with teammate Tanner Hudson getting in on the action.

"It means a lot that he has my back like that," Evans said of Hudson's support. "He told me earlier there was a possibility he'd wear my foundation cleats, so it means a lot. My bowling event is coming up, too. My foundation just trying to help out where I can. Get kids to college and help families that suffer from domestic violence. That's what my foundation focuses on. Trying to raise money to help."

With the holiday season in full swing, so are Evans' efforts with his foundation. He'll be hosting his annual 'Catch for Christmas' events, starting with that aforementioned celebrity bowling tournament on December 9. The 'hard' gray and red cleats with a M1K3 logo on them are Evans' favorite cleats yet.