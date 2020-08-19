Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monkey Knife Fight and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Enter into Multi-Year Partnership

As a Bucs’ Official Fantasy Sports site, the popular gaming platform will be featured across the team’s TV, radio, and social media outlets

Aug 19, 2020 at 07:00 AM
MonkeyKnifeFightWelcome (1)

Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing fantasy sports gaming platform in North America, has signed a multi-year deal with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. MKF will be featured in pre- and post-game radio and TV promotions, in-stadium branding, and across the team's social media platforms.

As part of the partnership, Monkey Knife Fight will be the presenting sponsor of the team's article series, "Five Bucs to Watch," sponsor of the Bucs' "Top Performer in Fantasy" highlight series, and title sponsor of an in-app predictive gaming concept. MKF will create additional contests tailored to Buccaneers fans.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an outstanding organization, and one that fits well with our brand," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "Tampa Bay is going to have an explosive year with their new lineup. This upcoming season will definitely be exciting for all Buccaneers fans."

"We'd like to welcome Monkey Knife Fight as our newest partners," said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We are always searching for ways to enhance and expand upon the game day experience both at Raymond James Stadium and through the ever-expanding popularity of fantasy sports gaming. Monkey Knife Fight is an emerging leader in this new and exciting sports gaming space, and we look forward to beginning this partnership with a memorable 2020 season."

This partnership adds to Monkey Knife Fight's continued support of Florida and their professional sports teams. Recently, MKF signed deals with the NFL's Miami Dolphins and the MLB's Miami Marlins. Florida has shown itself to be the market where sports fans welcome MKF's style of fun fantasy sports and where the focus is on loving your favorite team and players.

Related Content

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 07, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 5 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans Focusing on the Little Things

The Bucs' number one receiver is coming off a Pro Bowl year, but he's still focused on bettering himself and his unit going into the 2020 season.
2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 6

The second-straight day of pads made for a good 'ebb-and-flow' between the offense and defense, according to Head Coach Bruce Arians.
Scotty Miller Focuses on Connection with Tom Brady
news

Scotty Miller Focuses on Connection with Tom Brady

Second-year wideout Scotty Miller things he'll be in a "good spot" to grab more playing time in 2020 if he can get on the same page as legendary quarterback Tom Brady
The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up
news

The Bucs Wideout Group Gets Some Praise & Tampa Bay Tops National Storylines | Carmen Catches Up

Not only did we get to hear from some of the Bucs' receivers today, national outlets had some high praise for the group. Plus, what happened in camp the past few days and how a unit on the other side of the ball is drawing its own fair share of praise.

Advertising