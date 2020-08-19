Monkey Knife Fight and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Enter into Multi-Year Partnership

Monkey Knife Fight (MKF), the fastest-growing fantasy sports gaming platform in North America, has signed a multi-year deal with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. MKF will be featured in pre- and post-game radio and TV promotions, in-stadium branding, and across the team's social media platforms.

As part of the partnership, Monkey Knife Fight will be the presenting sponsor of the team's article series, "Five Bucs to Watch," sponsor of the Bucs' "Top Performer in Fantasy" highlight series, and title sponsor of an in-app predictive gaming concept. MKF will create additional contests tailored to Buccaneers fans.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are an outstanding organization, and one that fits well with our brand," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "Tampa Bay is going to have an explosive year with their new lineup. This upcoming season will definitely be exciting for all Buccaneers fans."

"We'd like to welcome Monkey Knife Fight as our newest partners," said Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "We are always searching for ways to enhance and expand upon the game day experience both at Raymond James Stadium and through the ever-expanding popularity of fantasy sports gaming. Monkey Knife Fight is an emerging leader in this new and exciting sports gaming space, and we look forward to beginning this partnership with a memorable 2020 season."