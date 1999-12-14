Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NationsBank 'Buccaneers One on One'

Dec 14, 1999 at 05:48 AM

BUCCANEERS TO SPONSOR "NATIONSBANK BUCCANEERS ONE ON ONE" AT RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NationsBank will sponsor "NationsBank Buccaneers One on One" on Tuesday, December 14 from 5:30-9:00 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The event is designed to bring together Buccaneers fans and players in a fund-raising effort that will directly benefit several Tampa Bay charities.

During NationsBank Buccaneers One on One, Buccaneers players will interact with fans in a variety of games and contests. Each Buccaneers player will man his own booth, and fans will have the opportunity to participate with the players in their chosen activities at each station.

Tickets to the event are $9 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-14, and children under three years of age will be admitted free of charge. All money generated through ticket sales will be divided equally among the participating charities. Tickets are now available at the Buccaneers ticket office and can also be purchased at the Raymond James Stadium ticket windows in the south end zone plaza on the day of the event. Fans may park free of charge in stadium lots five and six.

Players scheduled to participate in the interactive games include FB Mike Alstott, RB Warrick Dunn, K Martin Gramatica, T Paul Gruber, S John Lynch, TE Dave Moore, WR Karl Williams and T Jerry Wunsch. Fans will be able to pitch a fastball with Lynch, play soccer with Gramatica, challenge Dunn in a PlayStation match or throw darts with Gruber. Other games include "virtual fishing," bowling and an obstacle course.

The event will include performances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, a silent auction, raffle sales and Buccaneers merchandise giveaways. WQYK will provide musical entertainment in the south end zone, and NationsBank will provide photo opportunities on the pirate ship in the north end zone.

The proceeds generated through NationsBank Buccaneers One on One will be distributed among charities such as Big Brothers/Big Sisters, All Children's Hospital, Circle of Friends, Metropolitan Ministries, Shriners Hospital, the Warrick Dunn Fund, the United Way, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and the Mike Alstott Fund.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

