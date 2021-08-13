Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Newsom Eye Named an Official Lasik Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers and Newsom Eye announce multi-year partnership

Aug 13, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Welcome_Newsome_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Newsom Eye announced today that Newsom Eye will serve as an official LASIK partner of the Buccaneers.

As part of the new partnership, Newsom Eye will provide co-branded giveaways and gameday activations located in Bucs Beach – the football-themed outdoor entertainment area located on the South Plaza outside the gates at Raymond James Stadium. In addition, Newsom Eye will be a supporting sponsor of the Glazer Vision Foundation's Mobile Vision Clinic by assisting with eyecare screenings and eye glass fittings. To date, the GVF Mobile Vision Clinic has provided more than 200,000 free eye screenings and 20,000 prescription glasses to children in need.

"Providing critical eyecare screenings and free prescription glasses to children who need them has been a fundamental part of the Glazer Vision Foundation's mission since its inception more than twenty years ago, and we are excited to partner with one of our area's premier eyecare providers to ensure these vital services continue for the families that depend on them," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Newsom Eye has made a name for itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive eyecare services and we look forward to partnering with them to help promote eye health as well as welcoming them as our official LASIK partner."

T. Hunter Newsom, MD, the founder and medical director for Newsom Eye stated: "Newsom Eye is excited to be partnering with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who, along with the Glazer Vision Foundation, have made it their mission to offer critical eyecare services in our community. As a provider of comprehensive eye care services for the past 20 years, that has been dedicated to transforming lives through vision, we work tirelessly to help improve our community by promoting eye health. We look forward to seeing what our partnership as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers official LASIK partner will bring."

