Playoff Push 2022: Bucs STILL Hold Fourth NFC Seed

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were making their final preparations before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, two games of particular interest from the 1:00 window were coming to an end. When the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the Carolina Panthers, 24-16, and the New Orleans Saints managed to finish off a 21-18 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Buccaneers knew they had a golden opportunity to create some much-needed space in the NFC South title hunt.

For about an hour and a half, it looked as if they would take advantage of that opportunity, as they cruised out to a 17-0 lead and controlled the game on both sides of the ball for nearly the entire first half. Then there lead was washed away by a tidal wave of turnovers and miscues in the second half and the Bucs left Raymond James Stadium with their eighth loss of the season.

The Buccaneers also left with first place in the division still in their back pocket despite consecutive losses putting them two games under .500. As such, the NFC South race appears more and more likely to be going down to the wire and, incredibly, all four teams still have a chance. With three games left in the final three weeks pitting South teams against each other – two of which involve the Buccaneers, there is plenty of drama ahead.

Elsewhere in the conference, Philadelphia is on the verge of wrapping up the only first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. Two of the four division titles have been clinched. Minnesota needed the greatest comeback in NFL history to avoid consecutive defeats but was able to hold onto the second seed for now. The hottest team in the field is San Francisco, which has won seven in a row and is now breathing down the Vikings' necks. The other three teams in the NFC East are back to occupying all the Wild Card spots and the team nobody wants to play right now, Detroit, is no longer a ridiculous longshot to make the postseason.

Here's how the NFC playoff race stands after 13 weeks:

1. Philadelphia (13-1), NFC East Leader

The Eagles didn't have much trouble in consecutive road trips to play the Giants and Bears and have now won five straight. The last one in Chicago clinched a playoff berth for the Eagles, but they still haven't quite put the division way. They'll have a chance to do so in Week 16 as they head to Dallas, but even if the Cowboys can avenge a Week Six loss in Philly the Eagles will still be in near total control of the NFC East. A loss to the Cowboys would shrink their lead in the division to two games, but there would only be two left to play and the Philadelphia finishes with home games against the Saints and Giants. The one worrisome factor for the Eagles: An injury to the throwing shoulder of MVP candidate Jalen Hurts.

2. Minnesota (11-3), NFC North Leader

The Vikings' stunning comeback from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the Colts, 39-36, in overtime drastically changed this week's narrative. After losing to the upstart Lions in Week 14, the Vikings were losing believers, and their dismal first half against Indianapolis seemed to be confirming the opinions of the doubters. Now Minnesota has an unbelievably uplifting victory to propel them forward and, perhaps more importantly, they have their first division title since 2017. Coaches are fond of saying that teams "are what their records say they are," and the Vikings are undeniably 11-3. At worst, they will be the third seed when the NFC playoffs begin. The slightly tricky part for the Vikings is that all three of their losses have come to NFC teams. The Vikings and 49ers won't meet during the regular season, so if they end up with identical records the first tiebreaker between them would be record in conference games. The 49ers are 8-2 in that regard, with games left against Washington and Arizona.

3. San Francisco (10-4), NFC West Leader

No Jimmy GQ, no problem. The 49ers won two games in the span of five days after Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury with rookie Brock Purdy at the helm. After polishing off the Bucs, 35-7, in Purdy's starting debut, the 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, and that was it for the NFC West race. The 49ers have a three-game lead on Seattle with three to play and have already swept the season series. Now the 49ers can set their sights on reeling in the Vikings for the second seed, which would guarantee them a second home game in the playoffs if they win in the opening round. The Niners' aforementioned intraconference games against Washington and Arizona are both at home, sandwiched around a short Week 17 hop to Las Vegas.

4. Tampa Bay (6-8), NFC South Leader

The Buccaneers are the only team left that has a chance to claim the NFC South crown with a winning record, and it might just take a three-game winning streak to close the season in order to get it. The Buccaneers have a 3-1 record within the division, which is the second tiebreaker between division teams after a head-to-head sweep. The problem is, the Panthers are also 3-1 against NFC South opponents, including a win over the Bucs in Charlotte in Week Seven, which makes Carolina's visit to Tampa in Week 17 a critical contest. Tampa Bay also plays Atlanta one more time in Week 18 with the chance for a season sweep, but first they will head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals on Christmas night. As Head Coach Todd Bowles said on Sunday evening, the Bucs now have three games left to save their season.

5. Dallas (10-4), Wild Card #1

The Cowboys lost in shockingly dramatic fashion to the Jaguars on Sunday – one week after barely avoiding an enormous upset against the one-win Texans – but they still clinched a playoff spot over the weekend. They had the Giants to thank for that in part, as their win over the Commanders coupled with the Seahawks loss was put Dallas into the postseason. The Cowboys' worst possible finish is now 10-7, and there are enough teams that could reach 10 wins to throw Dallas into a tiebreaker situation, but their worst possible record against conference opponents is 7-5, and that's enough to win in any possible combination of results over the next three weeks. It's not the easiest of season finishes for Dallas, which has Philadelphia at home in Week 16 and then has to play road games at Tennessee and Washington.

6. N.Y. Giants (8-5-1), Wild Card #2

The Giants looked to be in trouble after tying Washington in Week 14 and losing by 26 to Philadelphia in Week 15, but a 20-12 barnburner in a rematch with the Commanders on Sunday did remarkable things for their playoff positioning. The Giants had actually slid down to the eighth spot two weeks ago, but a bit of a slide by Seattle and their own win over Washington got them all the way back up to number six. And, they are actually the only Wild card competitor who can clinch a playoff spot this weekend. All the Giants have to do is win at Minnesota (pro tip: don't get comfortable if you get a big lead), and get some combination of two losses from the trio of Detroit, Seattle and Washington.

7. Washington (7-6-1), Wild Card #3

After the Commanders and Giants tied in the Meadowlands in Week 14, New York had to play the NFC's best team the following week while Washington enjoyed a bye week. That seemed like it would be an advantage when the two teams played again in Week 16 at FedExField, but the Giants pulled off a goal-line stand in the game's final minutes to secure the eight-point win. Now Washington is clinging to a half-game lead on the final Wild Card spot and the final three weeks won't be easy. The Commanders will first have to try to snap the 49ers' seven-game winning streak after flying cross-country this weekend, then they will get home dates with the Browns and Cowboys. It is possible, however, that Dallas will be locked into the fourth seed by Week 18 and won't necessarily be motivated to play all their starters.

**

On the outside…

8. Seattle (7-7)

The Seahawks looked like legitimate contenders for the NFC West title after a 6-3 start but have since lost four of their last five to fall back to .500. The division crown is no longer up for grabs but Seattle is still in the thick of the Wild Card race. The immediate problem is a Week 16 trip to Kansas City, where they will likely be significant underdogs. If they can pull off the upset, they will be in pretty good shape with remaining home games against the Jets and Rams. Seattle's 5-6 record in conference games could be an issue, as the Giants, Commanders and Lions all have a shot to finish better than 6-6.

9. Detroit (7-7)

The Lions are trying to join the 1970 Bengals as the only teams ever to start a season 1-6 and still make the playoffs and it's no longer just a cute but impossible dream. Two three-game winning streaks broken up by a not-too-shabby three point loss to the powerful Bills has gotten Detroit all the way back to .500 and just a half-game out of the last Wild Card spot. They are technically behind the 7-7 Seahawks in the standings because they lost an epic 48-45 shootout to Seattle in Week Four, but FiveThirtyEight now has their odds at making the postseason at 41%, compared to 30% for Seattle. If the Lions can stay hot and beat Carolina, Chicago and Green Bay – all times with losing records – they will have a 96% chance of getting in. That's not inconceivable, although playing at Lambeau in Week 18 could be a challenge, particularly if Green Bay somehow remains alive in the chase into the final weekend.

10. Green Bay (6-8)

The Packers kept their very slim playoff hopes alive with a win over the Rams on Monday night – FiveThirtyEight gives them an 8% chance – but I mostly have them listed here because they are a game ahead of the other three NFC South teams, and I have to include those teams because they could all still win the division. The Packers have won two in a row to maintain a faint postseason pulse, but their next three games are at Miami and at home against Minnesota and Detroit. They almost certainly will need to win all three to have a shot.

11-12-13. Carolina (5-9), New Orleans (5-9), Atlanta (5-9)

None of these teams has any remaining path to a Wild Card berth but they have to be included in this picture because any one of them could still win the division. They are currently ranked in this order because of their records within the division, and because New Orleans has a head-to-head sweep over the Falcons. However, after giving Carolina an 11% chance to win the division, FiveThirtyEight pegs the Falcons next at 4%, to 2% for the Saints. Carolina and New Orleans play each other in Week 18, and the Panthers won the first matchup in Week Three. The Falcons and Panthers have already split. The Saints' long odds have a lot to do with already being swept by Tampa Bay.

What Lies Ahead for Tampa Bay: