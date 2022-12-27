Playoff Push 2022: NFC South On the Line in Week 17

The 16th week of the NFL schedule didn't exactly bring a lot of clarity to the NFC playoff race. The top team in the pecking order failed to secure a division title or home field advantage, the four clubs occupying the fifth through eight spots all lost and the NFC South remained wide open. That said, it's not a very complicated picture heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

The big winner of Week 16 was Green Bay (more on that below) but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to stay in the driver's seat in the NFC South with their comeback overtime victory in Arizona on Christmas night. However, Carolina's suprisingly dominant win over the Detroit Lions means this Sunday's Bucs-Panthers game at Raymond James Stadium is suddenly one of the most important games on the NFL schedule.

Here's how the NFC playoff race stands after 16 weeks:

1. Philadelphia (13-2), NFC East Leader

The Eagles played in Dallas without Jalen Hurts and still took the game down to the wire before falling, 40-34. Philly could have clinched both the division and the first seed in the NFC standings, along with the only first-round bye, but the missed opportunity isn't terribly concerning. All the Eagles need to do is win one of their last two games – both at home against the Saints and Giants – or have Dallas lose one more time in order to get that top seed. Hurts is apparently on the verge of returning from the injury to his throwing shoulder, but the Eagles don't have to be overly aggressive.

2. Minnesota (12-3), NFC North Leader

Another week, another miracle for the Vikings, who are now 11-0 in games decided by one score or less this season. That's the most such victories in a single season in NFL history. Call them lucky or call them good, but after a 61-yard game-winning field goal by Greg Joseph against the Giants, the Vikings have stayed apace of the 49ers in the race for the NFC's consolation prize. Whichever team takes the second seed in the conference will be guaranteed a second home game in the playoffs if it wins its opener. The Vikings' next game, at Lambeau Field against the Packers, has recently become more interesting, but Minnesota already has a division title and playoff berth in the bank.

3. San Francisco (11-4), NFC West Leader

The 49ers remain the hottest team in the NFC after their 37-20 blowout of the Commanders on Saturday. San Francisco has won eight in a row and has winnable games left against the Raiders on the road and the Cardinals at home. San Fran has a superior 9-2 record in conference games and is thus just waiting for the Vikings to falter. The 49ers already have a division title in hand, unlike the Eagles, and can be no worse than the third seed.

4. Tampa Bay (7-8), NFC South Leader

Well, it may not have been pretty, but the Buccaneers took care of business on the road in Week 16 and remain one game up in the NFC South. One thing hasn't changed: both the Buccaneers and Panthers "control their own destiny," in that if either team wins its last two games it will take the division title. Obviously, the Panthers visit to Tampa this coming weekend looms large. The Buccaneers would capture the South with a victory, but the Panthers would assume control of the division if they won, thanks to what would be a sweep in the head-to-head series. Following a Carolina victory on Sunday, the Buccaneers would need to win in Atlanta in Week 18 and have the Panthers lose to the Saints in New Orleans in order to hoist a second straight division title banner.

5. Dallas (11-4), Wild Card #1

The Cowboys got a rousing victory over the Eagles in Dallas on Saturday, but they are still most likely to start the postseason on the road. Dallas has clinched a playoff berth and seems highly likely to be the to Wild Card team, barring an Eagles collapse. In fact, the Cowboys are locked into that top Wild Card spot if they can't somehow reel in Philadelphia, which means they will be on the road in the first weekend of the playoffs against whichever team wins the NFC South. Rematch?

6. N.Y. Giants (8-6-1), Wild Card #2

The Giants lost a very competitive game in Minnesota in Week 16 – it took a career-long 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to pull out a 27-24 Vikings victory – but they actually finished the weekend in very good shape. If New York beats the faltering Colts on Sunday they will clinch a playoff spot. The Giants can also get in with a loss if a variety of games for Washington, Detroit, Seattle and Green Bay go their way. FiveThirtyEight has their playoff odds at 90%. If the Giants don't take care of business against Indianapolis, they'll have a tough draw at Philadelphia in Week 18, but it's possible the Eagles will be resting their starters at that point.

7. Washington (7-7-1), Wild Card #3

The final Wild Card spot is so up for grabs that the Commanders have a 29% chance of winning it, according to FiveTheirtyEight, and that's the best odds of the NFC teams with seven wins. Obviously, the Commanders (unfortunate) tie against the Giants in Week 13 has them a bit up on the Seahawks, Lions and Packers, but they finish the season out against the Browns and Cowboys. Washington also has just four wins against conference opponents, compared to five for the Seahawks, Lions and Packers.

On the outside…

8-9-10. Seattle (7-8), Detroit (7-8), Green Bay (7-8)

The 16th weekend of the NFL's 2022 season could not have possibly gone better for Green Bay, save for a concerning hip injury to wideout Christian Watson, and the sub-zero temperatures the team had to fly back to after a win in Miami. Before the Packers won in South Florida on Christmas afternoon, they spent Saturday at their hotel watching the Giants, Commanders, Seahawks and Lions all lose. It was exactly the combination they needed to keep their playoff hopes alive, althought FiveThirtyEight still only has their postseason odds at 27%. That's likely because their final two games are against the Vikings and Lions, though both are at Lambeau Field. The Lions have slipped to 24% after barreling their way into playoff contention with six wins in seven weeks. A rough loss at Carolina on Saturday means they will probably have to beat Chicago at home and Green Bay on the road to have a chance, and even then they would need some help. Seattle has lost three straight and finishes with home games against the Jets and Rams.

11-12. Carolina (6-9), New Orleans (6-9)

Neither the Panthers nor Saints can win a Wild Card spot, but they are still alive in the NFC South division race. It's a much more positive picture for Carolina, which has already beaten both the Bucs and Saints and will finish its season against those two teams. They are win-out and in. New Orleans would need to win its last two games (the second at home against Carolina) and have the Bucs lose in Atlanta in Week 18 to capture the division title.

What Lies Ahead for Tampa Bay: