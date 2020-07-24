Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday, Jul 24, 2020 07:01 PM

NFL-NFLPA Reach Agreement Allowing On-Time Start to Training Camp

The agreement on amendments to the CBA due to COVID-19 gives the go-ahead for teams across the league to open training camps on time.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190727_KZ_TrainingCamp2_139
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2019 - AdventHealth Training Center during 2019 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa, FL. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training camps across the league will officially begin on time. News came Friday that both the league and the NFLPA have reached an agreement on modifications to the recently signed Collective Bargaining Agreement that now gives the green light for training camp to keep to its original schedule and begin on Tuesday, July 28.

Adjustments were needed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has left the players' union and league bereft with questions on how to safely proceed with the 2020 season. The league took necessary precautions in canceling this year's offseason program which in turn, affects players' readiness to begin a physical training regimen that is the norm for this time of year. All preseason games have been canceled prior to the start of the regular season. There were also league financials to be figured out with the projected loss in revenue due to fan restrictions inside stadiums this season.

Changes include the allowance of a 16-man practice squad, up from its previous number of 10. There are also high-risk and general opt-out of participation clauses with a yet-to-be-determined deadline, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there will be a 20-day 'ramp-up' period followed by a maximum of 14 padded practices.

As far as financials go, the league plans to spread projected losses over a four-year span starting in 2021. The 2020 salary cap of $198.2 million will remain unchanged. The agreement also allows future cap numbers to be adjusted based on actual losses, according to NFL.com.

Every player will need to clear two negative COVID-19 tests within a span of 72 hours in between in order to officially enter the building. Buccaneers rookies and quarterbacks, including new addition Tom Brady, began that process Thursday. They'll be allowed into the facility on Monday, July 27. Veterans and all other players will report Tuesday, July 28 to begin their testing process.

Football is back.

Related Content

Camp Countdown: Toughest Challenge
news

Camp Countdown: Toughest Challenge

The pandemic-altered landscape of training camp and the start of the 2020 NFL season will bring new tests to everyone involved, but some players on the Bucs roster will face steeper challenges.
Camp Countdown: Smoothest Transitions
news

Camp Countdown: Smoothest Transitions

Rookies are scheduled to report today after a very unconventional offseason. Who will have the smoothest transition among the Bucs' 2020 draft picks at the next level?
Camp Countdown: Undrafted Rookies to Watch
news

Camp Countdown: Undrafted Rookies to Watch

With training camp just around the corner and players eventually returning to the practice field, we're counting down the days to football with 10 burning questions about the Bucs and their upcoming camp.
TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Switch Rookie Report Date to Thursday

Tampa Bay's 20 rookies are now scheduled to report to team headquarters on Thursday, July 23, the same day that the quarterbacks are due to arrive

Advertising