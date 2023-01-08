Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers & NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Jan 08, 2023 at 08:00 AM

View the full Super Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) - 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) - 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

For more Bucs-Cowboys click here >>

Related Content

news

Bucs Draw Monday Prime-Time Slot for Round One Matchup with Cowboys

The Bucs will start their 2022 playoff journey on Monday Night Football, with their January 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys kicking off at 8:15pm ET at Raymond James Stadium

news

Todd Bowles: Resiliency Carried Bucs to Playoffs

The Buccaneers stuck together through some tough times in 2022 and ended up with a division title…Now that resiliency and team-wide bond will be key to finding success in the postseason

news

Updates: Robert Hainsey Has 'Sore' Hamstring, 'Status Quo' on Ryan Jensen

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January

news

Bucs List of 2023 Opponents Finalized, Full of QB Intrigue

As the NFC South champions, the Buccaneers have drawn games next year against fellow division winners Buffalo, Philadelphia and San Francisco, rounding out their list of 2023 opponents

Advertising