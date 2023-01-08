Tampa Bay Buccaneers & NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

View the full Super Wild Card Round Schedule:
Saturday, January 14
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) - 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)
AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
Sunday, January 15
AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) - 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)
AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)
Monday, January 16
NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) - 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
For more Bucs-Cowboys click here >>