Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 15: Mike Evans Returns to Practice

Head Coach Bruce Arians said by Thursday he expected his skill position starters to be practicing. He got his wish as wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice in a limited capacity and practiced alongside wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson, along with running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette. Additionally, cornerback Carlton Davis was upgraded to limited as well after sitting out on Wednesday with an injury to his abdomen.
That was the good news.
The bad news is that defensive lineman Khalil Davis, who's thought to see the field in a rotational role now that Vita Vea is sidelined for the season, and safety Jordan Whitehead, were downgraded and went from practicing in a limited fashion to being held out entirely.
The Packers added a defensive lineman of their own to their injury report with Montravius Adams missing Thursday's practice with a neck injury. Cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to a full capacity for Green Bay, as did linebacker Krys Barnes. Tight end Marcedes Lewis was downgraded.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation
- CB Carlton Davis (abdomen) – Limited Participation
- DL Khalil Davis (ankle) – Did Not Participate
- WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation
- RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Limited Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation
TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Limited Participation
- WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
- WR Justin Watson (chest) – Full Participation
- S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Did Not Participate
Packers
- WR Devante Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation
- DL Montravius Adams (neck) – Did Not Participate
- CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee) – Full Participation
- LB Krys Barnes (shoulder) – Full Participation
- DT Kenny Clark (groin) – Full Participation
- RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) – Did Not Participate
- LB Rashan Gary (ankle) – Limited Participation
- CB Kevin King (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate
- TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Did Not Participate
- LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle) – Full Participation
- CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion) – Full Participation
*Bold denotes change from previous day