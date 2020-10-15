Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 15: Mike Evans Returns to Practice

Head Coach Bruce Arians said by Thursday he expected his skill position starters to be practicing. He got his wish as wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice in a limited capacity and practiced alongside wide receivers Chris Godwin and Justin Watson, along with running backs LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette. Additionally, cornerback Carlton Davis was upgraded to limited as well after sitting out on Wednesday with an injury to his abdomen.

That was the good news.

The bad news is that defensive lineman Khalil Davis, who's thought to see the field in a rotational role now that Vita Vea is sidelined for the season, and safety Jordan Whitehead, were downgraded and went from practicing in a limited fashion to being held out entirely.

The Packers added a defensive lineman of their own to their injury report with Montravius Adams missing Thursday's practice with a neck injury. Cornerback Jaire Alexander returned to a full capacity for Green Bay, as did linebacker Krys Barnes. Tight end Marcedes Lewis was downgraded.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation

CB Carlton Davis (abdomen) – Limited Participation

DL Khalil Davis (ankle) – Did Not Participate

WR Mike Evans (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) – Limited Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) – Limited Participation

RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Justin Watson (chest) – Full Participation

S Jordan Whitehead (knee) – Did Not Participate

Packers

WR Devante Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation

DL Montravius Adams (neck) – Did Not Participate

CB Jaire Alexander (hand, knee) – Full Participation

LB Krys Barnes (shoulder) – Full Participation

DT Kenny Clark (groin) – Full Participation

RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) – Did Not Participate

LB Rashan Gary (ankle) – Limited Participation

CB Kevin King (quadriceps) – Did Not Participate

TE Marcedes Lewis (knee) – Did Not Participate

LB Za'Darius Smith (ankle) – Full Participation

CB Chandon Sullivan (concussion) – Full Participation